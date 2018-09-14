Mini Fridge Market 2018-2025 Status, Demand Analysis and Forecast Report

14th September 2018 – Global Mini Fridge Market is segmented based on types, application, and region. The small fridge is known as mini fridge and is used in indoor, outdoor, in the office or on the road. The mini fridge has cooling and heating functions that can keep food and drinks cool and fresh. The mini fridge is most widely used in homes, offices, and also in the car. The micro hot and cold boxes fridge is simply use to store sandwiches, fruits, cosmetics and other products. Mini fridge is also known as travel mini fridge, as travelers install them in their vehicles.

Mini fridge is most commonly used in places such as offices, hotels, motels, student’s dormitories and houses. Most probably used for refrigerating and preserving fruits and beverage. It is small in size, light weight, low electric consumption and easy to use and is portable. So, clients can set them up whenever they want directly after purchase.

Prominent factors that are playing major role in the growth of Mini Fridge Market are increasing need for cold storage in commercial vehicles, growing demand from residential customers. Whereas, the factors restraining market growth are limited opportunity in residential space and limitations in refrigeration efficiency.

Mini Fridge Market is classified, by types into Single Door Type, Double Door Type and others. Mini Fridge Market is classified, by application into Restaurant, Residential, Commercial, Supermarket, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Whirlpool

Videocon Industries

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Godrej Appliances

Haier

Electrolux

SIEMENS

Hisense

Meiling

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Door Type

Double Door Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Restaurant

Supermarket

Residential

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Mini Fridge for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

