Schizophrenia and Associated Indications Therapeutics Market : Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2024

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder, described by poor emotional reactions, interruption in thinking and lack of social and physical enthusiasm. The indications of schizophrenia can be categories into three types: positive, negative, and cognitive. Positive symptoms includes hallucinations, delusions and thought disorders, negative symptoms includes reduced feelings of pleasure in everyday life, difficulty beginning and sustaining activities and reduced speaking. Cognitive symptoms includes problems with working memory and trouble in focusing or paying attention. In addition, deterioration of personal hygiene, over sleeping or restlessness, suspiciousness and depression are some other symptoms of the disease.

Schizophrenia is caused due to genetic malignancies, environment, neurotrauma, drug and alcohol abuse, genes and imbalance in complex chemical reactions of the brain and many others. People with this disease have imbalance in neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, which allows nerve cells to send message to each other. Improved diagnostic tools, the advent of atypical antipsychotic medications and the development of phase-specific psychosocial treatments have made intervention research in people at ultra-high risk for developing schizophrenia or a related psychotic disorder possible. Antipsychotic medication has been established as a standard of care for persons diagnosed with a psychotic disorder.

The causes of schizophrenia are still unknown, treatments focus on eliminating the symptoms of the disease. The treatments includes: antipsychotics, psychosocial treatments, coordinated specialty care. Antipsychotic medications work as antagonists at dopamine receptors and provide support for the hypothesis that psychotic symptoms are in part due to dysregulated dopaminergic transmission. The pipeline for schizophrenia is small, particularly given the large patient population, it also has low levels of innovation in comparison to other psychiatric indications in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the overall level of innovation in the pipeline for schizophrenia-related indications (which includes depression, panic disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and cognitive deficit) is higher, with these related products having the potential to provide some benefit to patients with schizophrenia. Based on distribution channel the schizophrenia and associated indications therapeutics market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies and rehabilitation centers.

The factors driving the growth of the global schizophrenia therapeutics market are increased government funding, change in life style and increasing healthcare expenditure and large pool of patients, increasing healthcare awareness. The chances of relapse of schizophrenia can be reduced by proper management of schizophrenia. The use of schizophrenia therapeutics has increased in the recent times due to increasing mental disorders. Some of the drugs prescribed for the treatment of the schizophrenia are clozapine, ziprasidone, risperidone, lurasidone and paliperidone.

Geographically, the schizophrenia and associated indications therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America was observed to be the largest schizophrenia and associated indications therapeutics market due to increasing mental disorders. According to National Institute of Mental Health, in U.S. the prevalence rate for schizophrenia is approximately 2.4 million American adults or 1.1% of the population. In Europe, the unmet needs, impact on caregivers, quality of life, satisfaction with services are the driver expected to drive the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is considered as the one of the potential market due to increasing healthcare expenditure, large pool of patients. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing schizophrenia therapeutics markets in Asia-Pacific region.

The major players operating in this market include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Actavis UK Ltd., Sandoz Canada Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb among other significant players worldwide.

