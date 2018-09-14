Sleek and Sturdy Steel Stairs Available at Ackworth House

Ackworth House designs and manufactures quality steel stairs for homes and offices. The company installs sleek and sturdy stairs with steel stringers to add a modern twist to any existing space.

[Auckland, 14/09/2018] – Ackworth House, New Zealand’s trusted staircase and balustrade suppliers, designs and manufactures steel stairs for homes and offices. The company installs sleek and sturdy steel stairs with steel stringers to add a modern twist to any existing space. Ackworth House stays on top of the latest designs to provide clients with an extensive selection of staircases.

Designer Steel Stairs by Ackworth House

Steel is a popular material in the building industry because of its strength and economic value. Steel stair treads are highly durable. They can withstand the daily, heavy-duty impact of foot traffic. They are wear-resistant and require minimal maintenance, assuring property owners an interior feature that will stand the test of time.

Ackworth House designs quality steel staircases to utilise these qualities and manufacture products of timeless elegance. The clean and minimalist characteristics of steel suit many interior designs. Ackworth House also offers floating steel stairs that make for a subtle yet attractive interior feature.

Ackworth House has become the go-to company for staircases made of steel. The company’s collection of steel stairwells are one of the most popular from Ackworth House’s selection.

Customising Options

Ackworth House customises steel staircases to suit the needs of each client. The company installs a range of steel stairs.

Their models with steel stringers include:

• Centrum – treads appear to balance from the central steel stringer

• Lateralis – steel side plate stringers

• Suspendo – stringer is hidden in the wall

• Serratus – steel side plate stringers cut out to create a zigzag effect

• Dualis – two plates of steel under stringers

Ackworth House can combine steel staircases with other materials such as timber or concrete treads. They also provide handrails and balustrades for selected stairs.

About Ackworth House

Ackworth House is an architectural stair specialist that balances aesthetics and functionality across all products. For over 40 years, Ackworth House has built quality designer stairs that abide by New Zealand’s building regulations.

The company is a family owned and operated business, and supplies home-owners and commercial establishments throughout New Zealand. The Ackworth House showroom located at 5/17 Crowhurst Street, Newmarket, Auckland features various styles of staircase on offer.

For more information on Ackworth House and designer stairs, visit their website at https://www.ackworthhouse.co.nz.