“Thumri Festival” organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi

CELEBRATE THE ESSENCE OF HINDUSTANI CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH THUMRI FESTIVAL

· The 3 day Thumri festival is scheduled to begin on 14th September 2018

· Many renowned artist and their exponential disciples will perform at the event

NEW DELHI: Sahitaya Kala Parishad who started promoting the magic of thumri in the year 2010, is back with its 8th edition of Thumri festival. The 3 day musical event will start at 6:30 PM on 14th September 2018 till 16th September 2018 at Kamai Auditorium, Mandi House, Delhi.

This musical festival will represent the melodious journey of Hindustani classical music with the line-up of eminent artists and their exponential disciples. On the first day, the evening will start with the performance of Padmaja Chakraborty, Jayteerth Mevundi and Shubha Mudgal. Day two, we will see talented artists like Nila Sinha Roy, Kumud Diwan and Rajan Sajan Misra is gracing the occasion with their performance. The last day of the festival will witness the performance of well-known artists like Rahul-Rohit Mishra, Indira Naik and Savita Devi.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, shared, “Delhi’s much awaited Thumri festival is a wonderful opportunity for music lovers. Besides being part of our musical heritage, Thumri is also a treasure-trove of exquisite poetry. The government of Delhi is proud to present a fabulous line-up this year, representing distinct styles of the genre. Through our efforts on social media, we hope to reach out to a new audience who will join us for the festival this year.”

Sh. Rajendra Pal Gautam, Hon’ble Minister for Social Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi will be the chief guest for the inaugural function of the festival organized by Sahitya Kala Parishad along with Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, Government of Delhi.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

DAY 1 – 14TH SEPTEMBER 2018 (FRIDAY)

Padmaja Chakraborty – She is a critically acclaimed Indian classical singer in different forms of vocal music including pure Hindustani Classical, Semi-classical like Pooravang forms like Thumri, Tappa, Chaitee, Jhoola, Hori,etc and Bhajan

Jayateerth Mevundi – Hindustani Classical Music vocalist from the Kirana Gharana. Sri Jayateerth Mevundi is credited with ‘A’ grade by All India Radio and Doordarshan. He has set his own scales of standard in the Hindustani classical, Santavaani and Daasavani streams

Shubha Mudgal – Hindustani classical music singer. Her collection includes the genres of Khayal, Thumri and Dadra, as also popular Indian pop music. She has won many awards and accolades for her artistic accomplishments, including the Padma Shri, awarded in 2000.

DAY 2 – 15TH SEPTEMBER 2018 (SATURDAY)

Nila Sinha Roy – She is a Delhi based classical vocalist and Ghazal maestro.

Kumud Diwan – A semi – classical vocalist, is an established and acclaimed exponent of Thumri. Kumud has received the prestigious ‘Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award’ 2010 for outstanding excellence in Hindustani Classical Music.

Rajan Sajan Misra – Rajan and Sajan Mishra are brothers and vocalists in the khyal style of Indian classical music. Rajan and Sajan Mishra have been performing to audiences all over India and the world for many years. They have won many awards like Padma Bhushan in 2007, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, jointly in 1998, Gandharwa National Award for 1994–1995 and National Tansen Samman 2011–2012.

DAY 3 – 16TH SEPTEMBER 2018 (SUNDAY)

Rahul / Rohit Mishra – Hindustani Classical Vocalist Duo of Benaras Gharana. Belonging to two of the most respected families of the Banaras Gharana tradition of music, Rahul and Rohit Mishra, quite literally have music running in their veins,they are disciples of the inimitable octogenarian, Padmabhushan Dr. Smt. Girija Devi ji.

Indira Naik – She is a Sufi and ghazal singer from Mumbai, India. She is classically trained in the Patiala Gayaki. She has been performing ghazals, bhajans and Sufi for more than 20 years in India and abroad.

Savita Devi – Savita Devi belongs to a well-known musical family of Banaras Gharana that has produced many exponents of classical and light classical music. She is the daughter of the late Padmashri Smt. Siddheshwari Devi. From an early age, she has been trained under her mother and specialised in Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri and Tappa of the Banaras Gharana (Purabang). She is a very proficient Khayal singer and has adopted the style of the Kirana Gharana from her Guru’s Pandit. Mani Prasad and Pandit Dalip Chandra Vedi.

ABOUT THUMRI:

Thumri is a beautiful blend of Hindustani classical music with traits of folk literature.

Thumri holds a history of over 500 years in Hindustani Classical music. Thumri used to be sung in the royal kingdoms and palaces and its background originates from Varanasi, Gwalior and Awadh were they used to be Thumri vocalists in the royal courts. They also used to sing in Dadra and Chaiti, which were also popular during that period.

The three-day festival will see the participation of some veteran Thumri singers of the country along with the new crop of outstanding young vocalists who will light up the evening with their renditions and also carry forward the divine legacy of Thumri.