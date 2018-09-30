LioCoin – die erste deutsche Kryprowährung ist da!

Herbst 2018- Innovationen schießen wie Pilze aus dem Boden und alles was fortschrittlich ist, ist angesagt. So auch im Finanzwesen. Kryptowährung ist mittlerweile ein gängiger Begriff, doch was ist eine Internetwährung eigentlich, wie sicher ist das Online- Investment und wie kann der Ottonormalverbraucher im digitalen Geschäft mitmischen?

Mit diesen Fragen hat sich 2017 die Global Cybersecurity mit Sitz u.a. in Köln beschäftigt. Das Resultat: Die erste deutsche Internetwährung LioCoin. Die Organisation war sich einig, dass die finanzielle Sicherheit an oberster Stelle stehen muss. Wer an Kryptowährungen denkt, denkt meist ziemlich schnell an Anonymität und Betrug, was die LioCoin nicht ermöglichen.

Hier gilt das Motto: safty first! Eine Anmeldung auf der Homepage ist nur mit gültigem Personalausweis zulässig. Somit können weder Fake-Accounts entstehen, noch können Fishing-Giganten an die persönlichen Daten heran.

Auch sind die LioCoin seit der 37 ten Kalenderwoche auf der Crypto Exchange BTC-Alpha, eine Handelsplattform für kryptische Währungen, gelistet. Hier können die LioCoin aktiv gegen US-Dollar, Bitcoin, Ethereum gehandelt werden. Schon am ersten Tag stieg der Kurs der Kryptowährung auf 5,14 US und liegt derzeit bei 4,95 US es besteht also noch die Chance Lio günstig zu erwerben.

LioCoin ist sowohl auf der LioCoin-Website, als auch auf der Website von BTC-Alpha und bei einem LioCoin- Berater direkt erhältlich.

Ist das ein kurzfristiger Hype, wie die Bitcoin? – NEIN!

Denn um den Wert der LioCoin zu steigern, investiert das Unternehmen in Sachanlagen, so zum Beispiel in Edelmetalle wie Gold und Silber, als auch in wohlgeprüfte Startups und mittelständische Unternehmen. LioCoin hilft somit den Wert der Coins stetig anzuheben. Und auch die Mitnahme von kurzfristigen Kursgewinnen, ist für LioCoin nicht interessant, da die Währung auf den langfristigen Erfolg ausgelegt ist.

Die LioCoin Währung ist am 20. Februar 2018 mit einem Anfangswert von 2,95 Euro in den Pre-Sale gestartet und hat bis Mai schon 10 Prozent der rund 4,2 Milliarden Coins an den Mann bringen können. Mittlerweile liegt der Wert eines einzelnen Coins bei 3,75 Euro und steigt immer weiter an, früh investieren lohnt sich also!

LioCoin – the first German crypto currency.

Fall 2018- it’s the golden summer of innovation and everything that is progressive is hot! So in Finance. Crypto currency is a command understood, but what is behind all the excitement, can an online investment be safe enough and what does John Doe has to do to be part of it?

Good questions correct? – That’s why the Global Cybersecurity occupied themselves with these questions in 2017. The solution: LioCoin, the first German crypto currency. The organization agreed that financial security is top priority.

Crypto currency is predestined for association with anonymity and fraud, but this is not a threat of LioCoin. The slogan: safety first! To create an account on the LioCoin Homepage, you have to use your ID. This makes it very hard for fishing giants to reach your personal data or to create fake accounts.

LioCoin is listed on Crypto Exchange BTC-Alpha an international homepage for crypto currency since calendar week 37. Here customers can deal and exchange LioCoin with other crypto currencies, for example Bitcoin or Ethereum such as US- Dollar. The first day the rate climbed up to 5.14 US and is currently at 4.95 US so that there is still a chance to purchase Lio favorable.

The currency is available on the LioCoin website, on the website of BTC-Alpha and from a LioCoin advisor directly.

But is it a short time sensation like Bitcoin seems to be? – NOT AT ALL!

To increase the value of LioCoin the company is investing in fixed assets such like gold and silver and in well proved startups and medium- sized companies. This way LioCoin helps to improve the worth of the coins. Because the company focusses on long term accretion LioCoin is also not interested in quick gains.

On 20th of February 2018 Lio went in presale and sold over ten percent of the round 4.2 Billion Coins by the End of April. Right now, the worth of one coin is at 3.75 Euro and rises constantly. That’s why an early investment is accordingly profitable!