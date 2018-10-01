2018 Limited Slip Differential Market Segment by Application and Industry Research Study 2023

Over the next five years, we projects that Limited Slip Differential (LSD) will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 700 million by 2023, from US$ 490 million in 2017.

In automotive applications, a limited slip differential (LSD) is a modified or derived type of differential gear arrangement that allows for some difference in rotational velocity of the output shafts, but does not allow the difference in speed to increase beyond a preset amount. In an automobile, such limited slip differentials are sometimes used in place of a standard differential, where they convey certain dynamic advantages, at the expense of greater complexity.

In the last several years, global market of limited slip differential (LSD) developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 4%. In 2016, global revenue of limited slip differential (LSD) is nearly 466 M USD; the actual production is about 1640 K units.

The global average price of limited slip differential (LSD) is in the decreasing trend, from 300.3 USD/Unit in 2012 to 283.9 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of limited slip differential (LSD) includes electronic LSD, mechanical LSD and other types, and the proportion of electronic LSD is about 75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

This report studies the global market, top players:

GKN

JTEKT

Eaton

BorgWarner

Magna

DANA

AAM

KAAZ

CUSCO

Quaife

TANHAS

Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Mechanical LSD

Electronic LSD

Other

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can be divided into

SUV & Pickup Truck

Sedan & Hatchback

Other

The concluding paragraph of the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market report reveals research findings, results, conclusions. Similarly discloses various Limited Slip Differential (LSD) industry data sources, traders/distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, sales channel, and appendix. In a word, the overall Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market report is a valuable document for people interested in Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market.

