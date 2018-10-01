Bikesquare Promotes with Elektrik Cordoba a Discovery Tour of The City Center by Ebike

Cordoba, Spain, Oct 01, 2018 — BikeSquare, the Italian startup for electric bike tours, is expanding to Spain to offer the chance of visiting and discovering by ebike the most important Spanish cities with their different history, character and traditions.

In Cordoba, an Andalusian jewel, BikeSquare collaborates with Elektrik shop, to propose discovery tours of the city and its majestic architecture, that is testimony of its multifaceted history, where strong Moorish influences are blended with Roman, Medieval and modern traits.

With this 2 hours tour, visitors will explore the different corners of this ancient city with an expert guide, that will provide them a sort of “time travel”. From the modern city center, to Roman times, passing through the Christian Reconquest and the unforgettable Moorish Cordoba, capital of the Arab world, with the grandeur of the Mosque and the peace of the river side.

The excursion will start with a small tour through the Juderia – the Jewish quarter, the Cathedral of Cordoba or Mezquita and its famous alleys with traditional shops, the Arab Baths and flamenco houses.

After that, following the river with its majestic bridge, visitors will enjoy the view of the Alcázar palace and the district of San Basilio, one of the most traditional neighborhoods, which hosts the typical “patios” houses, with their traditional flowered courtyard.

Ending the tour, visitors will return along the Guadalquivir to reach the most characteristic and particular square, Plaza de la Corredera, which will close this incredible tour.

Price: 25 euros por person

For more information please visit ​ BikeSquare Cordoba For other ebike tours and ebike rentals, please check BikeSquare Cordoba Easy Rent​ ​or download the free APP.

About BikeSquare:

BikeSquare is an Italian startup specialized in electric bike tours and smart mobility. It offers a dedicated platform and APP for e-bike tours in Italy, Spain and Slovenia. BikeSquare is partner of E.ON, the German electric energy company, for services regarding the promotion of smart mobility. https://ebike.bikesquare.eu

About Elektrik Cordoba:

Elektrik is the reference point for those who want to visit Cordoba by bike, with an ecological mean of transport, that allows to enjoy the city atmosphere and its monuments, being able to stop from time to time to eat or take a picture with peace of mind. Elektrik has a large number of electric city bikes and Mustache bikes, apart from segways. It offers themed e-bike tours (as well as with normal bike), starting from a minimum of 2 people.

