The Best Pediatric Practice Services At Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center In Sharjah

Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi Street

Al Qarayen

Sharjah

Telephone: +971 6 518 0800

Email: info@ibo.ae

Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center is a state of the art pediatric facility and multi-specialty medical hospital in Sharjah that has the best team of pediatric specialists and support staff. They provide medical care to children and teens, from birth to 18 years of age, offering comprehensive pediatric services.

The medical facility is designed to provide patients and their parents with optimal comfort and care. There are large exam rooms and a laboratory on-site that will not only speed tests results but also make it possible for children to be accompanied by their parents during lab tests. The facility implements the newest medical techniques and technologies to provide the highest standard of diagnostics and treatment options.

The Head Specialist of the Pediatric Unit notes, “We will ensure that your child’s medical visit is smooth and seamless. We have created an ambient environment that will make both the child and parent feel relaxed and comfortable”.

Pediatric primary care at Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center offers regular child visits, immunizations, sick child visits and follow-ups, comprehensive medical screening, growth development supervision, children’s nutrition and routine neonatal care.

The facility is over 120,000 sq. ft. built on land of 350,000 sq. ft. and is close to the Sharjah airport and has easy access to the main highways. The child-friendly pediatric unit is bright and cheerful and offers observation for patients, and private in-room accommodation with parents being allowed to stay for 24 hours. There is a dedicated team of pediatricians that provide in-patient pediatric care and expertise.

“Each patient is unique and we provide our child patients innovative treatment options while being dedicated to maintaining the highest medical standard”, says Head of the Pediatric Unit at Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center.

About Us

Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center is a leading healthcare provider in Sharjah, and is one of the most trusted and admired multi-specialty medical centre. We provide personalized and outstanding healthcare services to men and women in a comfortable and relaxed surrounding, making use of the latest technology to deliver accurate and fast treatment. Our team is made up of highly skilled physicians providing our patients with the highest standard of treatment and care. Our priority remains to be our patients and our goal is to deliver healthcare with a personal touch. For more information, visit our website on https://ibo.ae/