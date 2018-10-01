Vietnam Wood Market Research Report: Ken Research

The global wood industry has grown rapidly in recent years, and consumption of wood and wood products has increased sharply thanks to economic recovery in key consumer countries such as the United States and the EU. The global wood processing market has increased from US USD 283 billion in 2012 to US USD 373 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Expected to increase from USD 373 billion in 2016 to USD 531 billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 9.2%. The three main product groups of the wood processing industry are wood chips, industrial wood (artificial boards) and interior and exterior wood products.

Asia is the largest sector in the wood processing market in 2016, accounting for 50% of the market share. Group of industrial wood (artificial boards) includes products such as plywood and paneling, chipboard and fiberboard. Artificial boards are the fastest growing product due to rapid and consistent growth in the Asia Pacific region. Over the past 15 years, global wood chip trade has increased by nearly 75%, mainly due to the expansion of pulp production in China. China and Japan are the two largest wood chip importing countries, followed by Finland, Sweden and Turkey.

Global furniture production reached USD 406 billion in 2015. The most important furniture makers in the world are China, which accounts for 41%, followed by the United States, Germany, Italy, India, Poland, Britain, Japan, Canada and South Korea. Wood processing industry of Vietnam has become a major export commodity, ranking 4th place after coffee, seafood, machinery and spare parts. Vietnam has become the leading wood exporter in Southeast Asia and the seventh largest exporters of wood in the world. The quality of Vietnamese wood products is always improved and competitive with other countries in the region.

In 2017, Vietnam imported over 2.2 million m3 equivalent to nearly xxx.x million in turnover of round wood/ roughly squared wood. The industrial production index of wood processing industry is estimated at VND 266 trillion, up slightly by 8.2% compared to 2016. Production of wood chips in Q1/2018 is estimated at x.xxx thousand tons, down 22% over the same period in 2017. In Q1/2018, the production of artificial boards (including plywood, veneers, hardwood, plywood and similar materials) was estimated at x,xxx thousand m3, an increase of 39 % over the same period of 2017. Wood production volume fell slightly by 12.8% in Q1 / 2018 compared with the same period of 2017, seats and tables are still the two largest product groups with the growth rate of (-11%) and 3%, respectively. According to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the domestic high-end furniture market is worth USD 2.5 billion, with 80% of European imports and 20% of domestic production.

