Experience ‘Movies Redefined’ only at INOX INSIGNIA@Epicuria

After giving Delhi its first world class 7-star movie experience, INOX once again launches another signature indulgence. Delhi gets ready for yet another latest technology in laser projection, plush recliners, larger than life bespoke interiors, food curated by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, butler-on-call, personalized ticketing and much more.

INSIGNIA at Epicuria, Nehru Place is truly an epitome of luxury cinema viewing which combines the best of luxury and technology, paired with delightful food experiences for movie buffs. The all new multiplex is designed and launched as a bouquet of three exclusive INSIGNIA auditoriums. All this makes movie viewing a complete delightful family outing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd. says, “We have redefined the cinema viewing experience in India with 7-star cinema viewing concept and we take pride in being the pioneers. We are delighted to launch yet another INOX signature experience in Delhi which speaks of luxury and technology for a spectacular movie watching experience. We are certain that our guests in Delhi will enjoy this INOX indulgence”

What can our guests experience from INOX at Epicuria, Nehru Place:

 When at INOX at Epicuria, experience the best of sound and projection. All screens at INOX INSIGNIA at Epicuria are equipped with Laser projection. The theaters have Dolby Atmos sound for guests to enjoy explosive sound coupled with 300% brighter images and vibrant 3D powered by Volfoni Systems

 With exclusive seating capacity, all auditoriums have the special INSIGNIA recliners, crafted in Italian stitch-art leather with ample leg space, micro adjustable headrests and touch screen panel for controls

 One can experience ‘A live food counter’ serving Gourmet delights by expert chefs. The gourmet food experience has been curated and designed by Masterchef Vicky Ratnani and makes for a perfect pairing of gastronomy with movies

 An outdoor seating area where guests can unwind and enjoy their favourite snacks before they go in for the movie. A combination of outdoor & indoor environment allowing plenty of room to unwind

 Guests shall enjoy personalized services, starting with special reservations & dedicated phone lines. In-theatre guests enjoy dedicated service with a butler-on-call

 The friendly and stylish staff provide impeccable service to guests in uniforms crafted by celebrity designer Arjun Khanna

 A great place for get-togethers and parties which can be transformed to a private party lounge keeping in mind the uber luxurious, art deco interiors which set the tone for a grand movie watching experience