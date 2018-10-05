Free Stock Trading App for Residents in Asia – Hudson James Investment Management

The Money Pouch is a free stock trading app that for beginners and professionals that can trade stocks automatically for residents in Asia. Accounts are managed by Hudson James Investment Management.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 4-Oct-2018 The Money Pouch’s Free Wealth Management App recently ranked in the top 3 roboadvisers in Asia by Kaplan Capital. Residents in Asia can download the app for free and start trading in USD, GBP and EUR. This is a free stock trading app for beginners and professional traders.

The Money Pouch is an offshore roboadviser capable of trading shares of ETFs automatically on a client’s behalf. The aim is to deliver, stable, consistent returns over a five to ten year horizon. There are many successful roboadvisers in the US market such as Betterment.com and Wealthfront.com, but not in Asia. TheMoneyPouch.com is looking to become the roboadviser for residents in Asia.

The Money Pouch is a free stock trading app with low cost annual management fees to help clients trade stocks on auto pilot. The Money Pouch allows residents in Asia to set up a free stock trading account. Then, the accounts are managed for clients automatically by Hudson James Investment Management via pre-programed stock trading algorithms.

A spokesman for The Money Pouch commented, “The team is excited to launch GBP & EUR strategies to complement the USD strategies that are already successfully being traded. The Money Pouch is a great, low cost solution for residents in Asia. The Money Pouch now has over 10,000 app downloads and clients are signing up fast. Clients who already have an existing Interactive Brokers account can simply download the app, fill out the risk questionnaire and simply scan and sign a one-pager to transfer management of their account over to The Money Pouch”.

The Money Pouch is managed by Hudson James Investment Management, a licensed and regulated investment manager headquartered in the British Virgin Islands while the stock algorithms are executed in Europe. Newer clients will need to answer additional questions and will also need to provide a passport copy and utility bill for compliance. However, The Money Pouch now has a simple introductory video which explains how clients can set up a new account in only ten minutes. Accounts usually take only a couple of days to pass compliance checks if all documents are in order and then clients can make a deposit and start investing.

The Money Pouch helps professionals who are freelancing, work on commissions or on contract work, as investors can top up the free app whenever convenient and clients have the ability to take withdrawals from accounts when needed, for example, if clients need cash for a downpayment on a house or car or needs funds in an emergency.

The Money Pouch is a free app for professionals in the oil & gas sector, IT professionals, contractors, construction professionals, real estate professionals, accountants, the self-employed and freelancers in particular, due to the flexible way the account allows clients to invest and withdraw from accounts without additional fees or surrender charges being incurred.

The Money Pouch is a free wealth management app that can be downloaded from the iTunes store or Google Play.

The Money Pouch uses low cost ETFs and a hedged momentum strategy to try to beat the market over the long run.

You can watch the video below to learn How to Set up an Automated Stock Trading Account in 10 Mins.

