Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive  Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market are Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG , Bionik Laboratories Corp. , Mazor Robotics, DIH Technologies Corporation , Instead Technologies, ltd. , Ekso Bionics and Competition Matrix. According to report the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies allow the use of robotic devices for rehabilitation of patients who are suffering from mobility issues. It also allows the application of robotics in therapeutic procedures that help in the recovery of patients suffering from various diseases or disabilities such as neuromotor disorders, strokes, orthopedic traumas, cognitive diseases, and spinal cord injury. The medical robotics is been revolutionizing healthcare industry by allowing people to lead an independent life who are suffering from degenerative motor and/or cognitive abilities. Surgical robots support surgeons to perform nominally complex surgical process while some robots help in assisting the accuracy of radiation treatment for cancer and assist in the rehabilitation of disabled patients.

The prompt upsurge in the disabilities owing to growing occurrence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy and other aged disabilities are projected to upsurge the demand for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies. Furthermore, an increase in the usage of this technology for assisting the surgeons in different fields is also boosting the growth of rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies market. On the flip side, lack of consciousness regarding this technology among the population specifically in emerging economies and high cost associated with robotic rehabilitation is a major factor hampering the growth of the market.

As per the geographic, North America has ruled the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. Factors such as well-established medical robotic industry and quick acceptance of newer robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies in North America region is driving the growth of this market. In the Europe region, the growing occurrence of disabilities is boosting the growth of the market. Further, in Asia Pacific region factors such as an increase in the aged population and increasing awareness regarding this technology are fueling the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market.

Segment Covered

The report on global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market covers segments such as, type, portability and application. On the basis of type the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is categorized into rehabilitation robot and assistive robot. On the basis of portability the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is categorized into mobile and standalone. On the basis of application the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is categorized into stroke, orthopedics, cognitive & motor skills, sports and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market such as, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Vincent Medical, AlterG, Inc., Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG , Bionik Laboratories Corp. , Mazor Robotics, DIH Technologies Corporation , Instead Technologies, ltd. , Ekso Bionics and Competition Matrix.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

