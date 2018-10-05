‘GPS Map Stamp’ – An Android Application that Adds Attractive Stamps to Gallery Photos is finally launched!

SURAT, INDIA – 5th October 2018: Finally, the most awaited Android Application ‘GPS Map Stamp for Gallery Photos’ is released now! ‘Greencom Ebizzinfotech’ has specifically developed this app for the people who love traveling and capturing photos!

With the help of this application, a user can add location details (City Name, State Name, Country Name, Longitude, and Latitude) to pre-captured photographs stored in the device Gallery.

Here are some of the noticeable features of this application:

1) A user can add ‘Current’ location details to the Photos

2) There is also an option to add location details ‘Manually’!

3) Four different built-in ‘GPS Map Stamp Templates’ to choose from!

4) Select appropriate ‘Date Format’ and ‘Time Format’.

5) Clicking on the ‘Eyeball’ will allow a user to see the customized stamp before adding to photos.

6) A user can select ‘5 Photos at a time’ to add stamps on it.

This time ‘Greencom Ebizzinfotech’ has included two unique stamps in their application. The first one is ‘Map Stamp’. Now a user can also include ‘Normal Map, Satellite Map, Terrain Map, and Hybrid Stamp’ to the pictures! Another one is ‘Temperature Units Stamp’. It will include temperature details to the photos in ‘Fahrenheit and Celsius’!

This organization has always been praised for showing uniqueness in their product! “We do love hearing suggestions and feedbacks from our customers, as it helps us to add more effectiveness and improvements in the application”, said Mr. Suresh Kalathiya the CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech.

‘GPS Map Stamp: Add a Geotag on Gallery Photos’ application is now available on the Google Play Store, you can easily download it from there!