Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market Integra LifeSciences,Kinetic Concepts, Cytori Therapeutics, AastromBioSciences, and Osiris Therapeutics

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market is developed from the field of biomaterials development and refers to the practice of combining cells or tissues with biologically active molecules into functional tissues. They are mainly used to restore, maintain or improve damaged tissues or whole organ. Tissue engineering involves self-healing, where the body uses its own system or with the help of foreign biological material to recreate tissues, cells or organs. In addition to medical applications, they are also used in non-therapeutic applications include using tissues as biosensors to detect biological or chemical threat agents or tissues that can be used to test toxicity. Currently, tissue engineering is used to develop supplemental bladders, cartilages, small arteries, trachea and skin grafts, but the procedure is very costly. While more complex organs tissues like heart, liver and lungs tissues have been successfully recreated in labs but they are yet to be implanted into patients. Moreover, using functioning human tissues for experiments can facilitate personalized medicines and will help in reducing the number of animals used for research.
Organ shortage and suboptimal prosthetic or biological materials for repair or replacement of destroyed organs or tissues are the main motivation for increasing research in the emerging field of tissue engineering. Moreover, increasing medical applications of 3D printing in tissue and organ regeneration are driving the tissue engineering and regeneration market. However, high cost and slow development involved in the procedure hinders the growth of market. High biological complexity of tissue engineering and regeneration procedures also impedes the market. Increasing applications of nano-materials in wound care, immunomodulation and drug delivery is opening growth for the regenerative medicine market. Moreover, recent developments in the field of stem cell research are expected to offer new opportunities for the market.
The market is segmented based on the technology, application and geography. On the basis of technology type, the market is segmented into cell culture technology, stem cell technology, immunopassivation and immunomodulation. Furthermore, application type can be classified into cardiovascular, organ regeneration, dental, dermal, orthopaedic dermatology, oncology, neurology and urology. Based on geography, the PPE market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).
Some of the major companies in the tissue engineering and regeneration market are Integra LifeSciences,Kinetic Concepts, Cytori Therapeutics, AastromBioSciences, and Osiris Therapeutics, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of tissue engineering and regeneration market with respect to major segments such as technology and application of the market.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.
An exhaustive regional analysis of tissue engineering and regeneration market.
Profile of key players of the tissue engineering and regeneration market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.
Scope of Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market
Technology Segments
Cell culture technology
Stem cell technology
Immunopassivation
Immunomodulation
Application Segments
Cardiovascular
Organ regeneration
Dental
Dermal
Orthopaedic dermatology
Oncology
Neurology
Urology
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
