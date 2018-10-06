9 Loft Conversion Ideas You Can Do (With The Help Of Pros, Of Course)

High Rd Leyton, London – London loft conversions are very common nowadays. Homeowners who want to remodel their homes, but lack the space to do expand often look into converting a room into a loft. With so many loft conversions London residents don’t want to just copy what everyone else is doing. People want to try new and interesting ideas and with the help of professionals like those of Brygola Construction Ltd, these ideas can come to life:

“The second living room is a fantastic loft conversion idea. Smaller homes can best benefit from adding a separate living room to give residents more privacy when they need it.” Suggests a loft conversion specialist.

Some might also want to consider converting the loft into a guest powder room. It might be tricky to install new plumbing, but you’ll be thankful guests have their own bathroom when their visiting for the holidays. If you have more room in the loft, also dabble with the idea of turning the extra space into a full guest bed and bath, your guests will surely appreciate the privacy.

“Parents who want to give their kids their own space can also turn the loft into their bathroom. Sharing a bathroom with kids can be messy and tiring. Give them their own space so you won’t have to worry about the long bathroom lines in the morning.” Says another expert from Brygola.

“The loft can be transformed into the perfect meditation room!” Quips a loft conversion professional. “It is simple to do and the loft is the perfect spot. It is secluded from the rest of the home, making it extra peaceful and serene,” they add in detail and excitement.

The loft conversions London company Brygola also toys with the classy mezzanine level balcony and library. It is a prime location that allows people a full view while they relax in the cozy upper floor. If there isn’t enough space for the full mezzanine, a loft reading nook will delight any bookworm in the family.

“Another fantastic London loft conversions idea for parents is turning the space into a teen den. Adding a few games, video or otherwise, and couches will give teens the ideal spot where they can invite their friends over for a fun night in.” A designer from the company suggests.

“Finally, of course, no list of loft conversion ideas will be complete without the suggestion of turning the space into a home office. Whether you work from home, of you just want a place of solitude to concentrate, the loft is the best place.” Concludes the company representative of Brygola.

