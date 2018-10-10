Color Cosmetics Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2024

Our latest research report entitled Color Cosmetics Market (by target market (prestige products, mass products), application (facial make up, lip products, eye make-up, nail products, hair color products, special effects products)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Color Cosmetics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Color Cosmetics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Color Cosmetics growth factors.

The forecast Color Cosmetics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Color Cosmetics on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global color cosmetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Color cosmetics are personal care products that help to enhance the appearance of the human body. Color cosmetics denote to the colorants and cosmetic ingredients used for make-up, skin care, personal hygiene, hair care, fragrance and oral care. Color cosmetics includes a large number of products such as foundations, eyeshadows, nail paints, powders, lipsticks, concealers, bronzers and other.

Global Color Cosmetics market is showing a positive trend of development globally. There are many factors that are demonstrating a positive view of the market for the medium and long term. Factors such as self-desire to look attractive and young forever, increasing adverse effects of environmental pollution on human body, societal effect, increasing consumer spending in color cosmetics are factors responsible for driving growth in the color cosmetics market. Furthermore, innovation of new products, improving quality of life, technological advancement in color cosmetics is anticipated to further drive the market of color cosmetics globally.

On the basis of region, the color cosmetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America has the biggest market share in the color cosmetics market, followed by Europe, on account of growing the aging population, innovations in color cosmetics, high consumer disposable income and new product launches in this region. Asia region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024, due to rising disposable income among the young generation, growing awareness about cosmetics, easily availability of beauty and cosmetics products, these factors would drive the market for the medium and long term in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global color cosmetics market covers segments such as, target market and application. On the basis of target market, the global color cosmetics market is categorized into prestige products and mass products. On the basis of application the global color cosmetics market is categorized into facial makeup, lip products, eye make-up, nail products, hair color products and special effects products.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global color cosmetics market such as, Unilever N.V., L’Oreal Group, Avon Products, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Kryolan Professional Make-Up, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Chantecaille Beaute Inc., Coty Inc., Ciaté London and Revlon Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global color cosmetics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of color cosmetics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the color cosmetics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the color cosmetics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

