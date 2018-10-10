Mobile Gaming Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast-2023

Market synopsis:

With the increasing adoption for smartphones, tablets and personal digital assistants in the developing countries such as India, China, and others, the mobile gaming market has seen tremendous growth as the smart devices offer increased accessibility to gaming and other applications. Also, the smart devices enable easy access to the available high-speed Internet and cloud technology which offers multi-platform support for the application developers. Mobile Gaming Market has enhanced the experience of wireless multiplayer gaming owing to the developing Internet services and emerging wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Wimax, Bluetooth, and others. However, the dynamic consumer requirements associated with display themes is one of the major retstraints for the market as each game is developed considering a particular theme at its initial stage which is difficult to modify later. Also, due to increasing market competition, the timeline of developing games along with custom requirements has narrowed which is affecting the quality of products. This increasing competition thereby is one of the major challenge for the growth of the mobile gaming market.

The latest trends prevalent in the mobile gaming market are console quality mobile games and wearable devices for gaming. The introduction of smartphones enabled with powerful graphics and increased storage capacity allows developers to build console quality games across various mobile platforms. Wearable devices such as starVR, Emotiv Insight, HTC Vive and Microsoft HoloLens with virtual and augmented reality are enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of mobile gaming are Google (US), Apple, Inc. (US), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Electronic Arts Inc. (US), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France), Gameloft SE (France), Glu Mobile Inc (US) and MocoSpace (US).

Other players include Supercell (Finland), Niantic (US), NetEase (China), Machine Zone (US), Netmarble (South Korea), King Digital Entertainment (US), Jam City (US), Rovio (Finland), Playrix (Russia), and Miniclip (Switzerland).

Regional Analysis

The global market for mobile gaming is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis for mobile gaming market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region for mobile gaming market during the forecast period due to early adoption of technological advancements in wireless and multiplayer gaming. Additionally, this region is hub to major gaming developers. Also, well established economies in the region such as US, Canada, and Mexico are looking to invest in the study of emerging technologies such as sensors, wireless, mobile and smart devices and augmented reality, influencing growth of mobile gaming market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the high demand for smartphones, tablets, wireless gaming and others and increased adoption of cloud, Internet augmented reality, virtual reality, sensors and other technologies in the developing economies such as China, India, and Japan which is expected to drive the growth of the mobile gaming market.

Segmentation

The mobile gaming market has been broadly segmented into type, device, and platform.

By type, the market is segmented into action/adventure, strategy & brain, casino, sport and role-playing games, and others.

By device, the market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, PDAs, and others

By platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows.

Industry News

June 2018, Sony is planning to improve its exclusive PlayStation 4 console games at par with mobile games, as mobile gaming companies have a good knowledge about what consumers want and how they play mobile games, and this information becomes important to improve the features and add content for upcoming games.

