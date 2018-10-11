5G Equipment Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2025

Market Overview:

The term 5G Equipment can be defined as 5G generation network. The 5G technology enables reliable communication for critical applications such as medical treatment of patients, it assists in imaging, diagnostics, and treatment, thereby providing quality care, resource management, transportation and agriculture. 5G equipment offers mobile operators to create multiple virtual network with a single physical 5G network. Global 5G Equipment Market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the 5G Equipment was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

Factor such as Increase in use of tablets and smartphones, growth in demand for network capacity to access connected services, rise in demand for managing network capabilities to provide strong connectivity solutions for smart applications and technological advancements which are expected to boost the growth of the 5G Equipment Market. Furthermore, the presence of large of players, NFV and SDN enable telecom carriers to minimize their dependency on hardware network equipment and shift of focus to server-based infrastructure are expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, costs & prices associated with components in manufacturing 5G equipment’s and surge in security concerns and are expected to hinder the growth of the 5G Equipment Market over the forecast period.

Market Players:

Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, ZTE Corporation, Samsung, Huawei Technologies, AT&T, Vodafone, Verizon, and Sprint Corporation are some of the prominent players in the 5G Equipment Market.

Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific expected to grow with a fastest CAGR over forecast period majorly due to technological advancements, rising population and increasing disposable income. Countries such as China and Japan are expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The world sales of tablets & smartphones have increased due to rising standards of living in developing nations. China is the largest market followed by India and Indonesia majorly due to large population base and the increasing income level with better standard of living.

Furthermore, North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The reason attributed to the growth of the market are technological proliferation and increasing usage of tablets & smartphones. The region is expected to grow at a stagnant rate over the forecast period.

Market segmented on the basis of end-users:

– Retail Sector

– Non-retail Sector

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

