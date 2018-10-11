Global Wire Insulation & Jacketing Compounds Market Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Wire insulation & jacketing compounds are plastic compounds which find applications in the manufacture of wire & cable insulation products used for protecting & insulating and jacketing wires & cables. A diverse set of properties is imparted to wire insulation & jacketing compounds, which primarily depend on applications and item operating conditions. This processing is done by using plasticizers, stabilizers and modifiers in different combinations of compositions. In confined public spaces, such as subway systems, hotels, hospitals, airports and high rise buildings, plastic compounds which are applied for the production of wire insulating & jacketing products need to be formulated with flame retardants. These retardants are expected to mitigate the spread of fire and would produce as low levels of smoke as possible, so as to ensure safe evacuation of people from the hazard area. With regard to the developments strongly impacting thewire insulation & jacketing compounds market, technology experts have been developing LSHF compounds, which have identical performance characteristics to polyvinyl chloride jacketing compounds, and produce relatively less smoke and acid gas in case of fire – fire safety being a key focus area while designing products. The superior characteristics of new wire insulation & jacketing compound products such as excellent thermo-mechanical properties, have been favoring the growth of the wire insulation & jacketing compounds market.

Considering these important aspects of applications of wire insulation & jacketing compounds, the study of the wire insulation & jacketing compounds market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the wire insulation & jacketing compounds market is segmented as follows:

Halogenated plastic wire insulation & jacketing compounds

Non halogenated plastic wire insulation & jacketing compounds

On the basis of end use sector, the wire insulation & jacketing compounds market is segmented as follows:

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Building & Construction

Electronics & Telecommunication

Others

Key Trends, Drivers

In recent times, there have been concerns that conventional wire insulation & jacketing compounds which use polyvinyl chloride or flame retardants containing halogens, could produce harmful fumes in case of fire. Hence, there has been a development of low smoke, halogen free (LSHF) wire insulation & jacketing compounds. This is so because the LSHF wire insulation & jacketing compounds are of the flame retardant type that generated low quantities of smoke and contained no halogenated materials. These compounds comprised of a non-polyvinyl chloride plastic, and use halogen free flame retardants vis-à-vis those which contain halogens. This greatly enhanced the end product’s safety characteristics, thereby becoming a preferred choice among end users. Manufacturers have also been focusing on developing & launching new wire insulation & jacketing products with enhanced features. For instance, the product launches of new wire insulation & jacketing compounds by manufacturers now comprises of a launch of a new range of EPR, XLPO and ZHFR compounds to reinforce the existing product portfolio of such compounds. Companies have also been focusing on increasing their product offerings with a broad range of bonded and strippable compounds for thermoplastic as well as thermoset applications. The development of solar cable compounds which meet international specifications and standards is also a recent trend in the industry. Manufacturers have been developing wire insulation & jacketing compounds with niche characteristics such as the development of a HFFR sheathing compound with low smoke and enhanced char for enhanced protection. The extra protection was also expected to offer cable designers more freedom to use less-expensive protective tapes in the cable while maintaining fire protection.

Such factors which would positively influence the wire insulation & jacketing compounds demand are expected to drive the market growth to a considerable extent in the near future.

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the wire insulation & jacketing compounds market are as follows:

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Melos GmbH

Electric Cable Compounds Inc.

Sonneborn LLC.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Polyone Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Solvay SA

Trelleborg AB

Mexichem Specialty Compounds Limited