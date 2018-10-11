Live Your Passion for Papercrafting with Fineline™ Fine Tip Applicator!!!

Do you love papercrafting? If yes, you must have a right tools to get your project completed well. Papercraft is not just a single term rather it is much wider with terms such as scrapbooking, rubber stamping, card making, decoupage, paper mache and origami.

We’ve all had glue bottles or tacky products clog before. But now with Fineline Applicators, those problems are over. You can use papercraft glue, scrapbook glue, pva glue, and many others and it wont clog with this patented cap-wire design.

Fine tip applicator provides great support in scrapbooking, model making, painting and ceramics, arts and crafts and much more. This can be used over and over again as the product does not wear out easily due to great durability standard. One can draw fine lines and designs on a variety of materials like paper, canvas, ceramics, finished wood, metal, plastic, tile, fabric, and glass. Once the cap-wire tip is back on the bottle, you will find that it creates an air-tight seal, making your products ready to use the next time you reach for it.

As far as precise glue is concerned, it serves a great purpose for any project that requires precise glue placement or for intricate written details. Art lovers find it a great option for scrapbooking, card making, embellishing, glittering, crafts or any other creative project. Ond our Red Top craft glue applicator lets you apply glue in thin layers that won’t crinkle the paper. Not to mention your glue bottles will never clog again! Depending upon your needs, you can reposition some of these glues until they dry which helps a lot especially during scrapbooking. The

Make a note; Fineline™ Masking Fluid is a liquid latex masking fluid which serves as a safe option for people allergic to natural latex rubber. Masking Fluid Pen and the Resist Fluid Pen all come with great durability standard and reusable dispensing applicators for Fineline’s proprietary hypoallergenic liquid latex masking fluid. Great thing is that the fluid is non-staining and non-crumbling as compared to other masking or resist fluids. For more relevant details about all these accessories, you can simply log onto www.finelineapplicators.com.au.

