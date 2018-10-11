Rising Growth of The Global Inspection Cameras Market: Trends, Forecast and Analysis 2018-2023

This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Inspection Cameras Market Report for 2018-2023.



Inspection camera, sometimes called a borescope, forms a key product technology in machine vision market. The optical technology in inspection cameras enable the viewing of the areas or spaces that are inaccessible, cramped, or at a very far away distance. Thus, these are similar in functionalities to cameras, telescopes, or microscopes. Borescopes are frequently equipped with several LED lights that helps in illuminating the work areas. Some inspection cameras enable remote viewing by detaching while once the camera shaft is maneuvered, display images can be observed. The inspection cameras market is part of the surface vision industry. Surface vision is a technology that is used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection as well as analysis of the captured images of an object. Mass production in manufacturing industries is expected to drive the demand for inspection cameras.



Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Inspection Cameras will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Segmentation by product type:



Ultraviolet Spectrum Camera



Infrared Spectrum Camera



Visible Spectrum Camera

Segmentation by application:



Packaging



Semiconductor



Pharmaceutical

This report also splits the market by region:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:



FLIR Systems



Cognex Corporation



Olympus Corporation



Sick



AMETEK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Inspection Cameras consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.



To understand the structure of Inspection Cameras market by identifying its various sub segments.

