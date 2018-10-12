Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Mary Martinez on 30 Years

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 12, 2018 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated Mary Martinez on the occasion of her 30th anniversary with the company.

Mary first heard about a job opportunity with Future Electronics through her sister, who had been working in the Chicago office and was moving to Phoenix to finish college. “I had just finished a summer school session at a local community college,” Mary said. “I needed a full-time job to continue going to school.”

The Chicago office grew rapidly, and Mary advanced through various positions within the branch. “I was fortunate enough to be mentored by people I admired and respected over the years, which created opportunities for professional growth and different roles within the company.” Mary spent time developing the local customer service team, and also worked in product marketing, before moving into sales.

“I’ve worked with Mary Martinez for 17 years at Future Electronics, and she’s been my go-to person since I was appointed General Manager 13 years ago,” said Chicago branch GM Patrick Gleason. “With 30 years of service to Future Electronics, Mary has been an invaluable asset to me and to our company. We are proud of her accomplishments and equally proud to be her friend.”

Today, Mary enjoys contributing in her role as General Sales Manager. “I consider myself very fortunate to be part of a wonderful team of dedicated staff who I also call friends,” she said. “I’m excited for the next chapter of my journey at Future Electronics.”

Mary has two adult sons, and is now engaged to her long-time partner Steve, with whom she is raising their eight-year-old granddaughter. When she’s not working or spending time with family, they enjoy road trips, Chicago sporting events, and theater. Mary also volunteers with the PTA and Girl Scouts, and supports local charitable organizations such as The Humanitarian Service Project.

Founder and President Robert Miller has always believed that Future’s employees are the company’s greatest asset. Future Electronics highly values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

