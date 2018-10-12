Middle East Manned Guard Security Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Middle East Manned Guard Security Market Outlook to 2022 – By Countries (Turkey, KSA, UAE, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Israel, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman), by Organized and Unorganized, by End Users (Commercial Buildings, Government Buildings, and Residential Units)” provides a comprehensive analysis on the Middle East manned guard security market. The report covers various aspects including introduction, market size, Major Players, Market Overview, Market Segmentation by regions, by Type of End Users (Commercial Buildings, Government Buildings, Residential Units), Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Regulations Future Outlook and Analyst Recommendation.

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for Manned Guard Security service providers, soft facility management companies, end users, government, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Middle East Manned guard Security Market

Market Size: Manned guard security industry in Middle East registered a single digit five year CAGR of during 2012-2017. The growth was mainly driven by infrastructure and real estate growth in commercial, government and residential segment. Technological innovations and increasing focus on internal security have resulted in adoption of high level security by the end users.

Market Segmentation

By End User

The market is dominated by demand from commercial building, which has a majority of share in the Middle East Manned Guard Security Market. Government buildings also have a significant share of the market. Residential sector have the lowest share in the market which is primarily due to the low adoption of manned guard security service in the market.

By Region

Central region of Middle East is the biggest market for manned guard security service accounting for majority of the market in 2017, followed by Northern and Eastern region. Rapid infrastructure growth and consolidation of the market due to government regulations are the major reason behind high demand for manned guard security in the region.

By Market Structure

The market is also segmented based on type of market structure. It is categorized into organized and unorganized sector. Among this segmentation organized sector acquires the lion share; this is due to government tightening of government regulations in countries such as UAE and KSA.

Competitive Landscape

The providers of manned guard security service in Middle East sell their offerings to end users directly. The report focuses on discussing the competitiveness of major service providers existing in the market. The market is evenly divided among global and regional players with regional players using the knowledge of local conditions to their benefit in order to compete with the global players who have large resources. The report clarifies the parameters to differentiate one competitors from others and measures through which each company can be evaluated from the perspective of end users.

Country Profile

United Arab Emirates: The manned guard security service in UAE grew by single digit from 2012-2017. Large infrastructure growth and large number of events are the major growth market in the country. It is among the most developed manned guard market in the Middle East region. Both domestic and international players are active participants in the market. It is expected that increased intervention of electronic security and close human interaction will create increased demand for high value guards who are technically sound with good knowledge of English language and well versed in etiquette behavior.

Future Outlook

The market for manned guard security in the region is estimated to grow by single digit five year CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This market will be primarily driven by real estate growth in commercial sector which will acquire majority of market share by 2022. Organized sector will continue its dominance as the size of unorganized sector is expected to diminish. Central and Northern region will drive majority of demand in the future.

Key Segments Covered

By End Users

• Commercial building

• Government Buildings

• Residential Buildings

By Market Structure

• Organized Market

• Unorganized Market

By Countries

Turkey, KSA, UAE, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Israel, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman

Key Target Audience

• Manned guard Service Provider

• Soft Facility Management Companies

• Real Estate Developers

• Financial institutions

• Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2022 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

G4S, Hemaya, Magnum, Securitas, Transguard, Vanguard, Scorpion, Al Thuraya, Canstars, AMNCO, Jond Security, Guard Force, Hawk Security, Royal Falcon, Arabian Gulf

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Overview of Manned guard Security Market in Middle East.

• Manned Guard Security Market Contract Price Determinants.

• Manned Guard Security Market Size by Revenue.

• Major Players in the Middle East Manned Guard Security Ecosystem

• Market Segmentation by Region (North, Central, West, East and South), by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized sector) by Type of End User (Commercial Buildings, Government Buildings, Residential Units)

• Restraints

• Growth Drivers

• Service Delivery Model in Manned Guard Security Market

• Company Profile of Major Service Provider (Securitas, Transguard, G4S, Hemaya, Magnum)

• Snapshot on UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt

• Industry Scenario by Region

• Vendor Selection Process

• Future Outlook

• Analyst Recommendation

• Company Profile of Major Service Provider (Securitas, Transguard, G4S, Hemaya, Magnum)

• Snapshot on UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt

• Industry Scenario by Region

• Vendor Selection Process

• Future Outlook

• Analyst Recommendation

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/real-estate/middle-east-guard-security-market/165956-97.html

Related Reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/real-estate/oman-facility-management-market/165558-97.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/real-estate/bahrain-facility-management-market/127376-97.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/real-estate/kuwait-facility-management-market/123148-97.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249