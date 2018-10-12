Security Analytics Market 2023 by Scope, Size, Opportunities and Growth Rate analysis

Market Scenario:

Major giants like Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation and HP are investing into security analytics market due to increasing need for data security across various industry verticals. Increasing adoption of mobile devices and growing demand for cloud computing technologies and internet of things are other major factors fueling the growth of security analytics market.

North America region holds the largest market share of global security analytics market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing need for sophisticated threat level management and growing demand BYOD and internet of things in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows easy implementation of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this region is majorly dominated by India and China. This is owing to huge opportunities across various industry verticals in the region.

Security Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of application, service, organization size, deployment and vertical. The application segment is further bifurcated into web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics and application security analytics. Network security analytics segment is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the security analytics market during the forecast period. This is owning to the increasing demand for cloud computing technologies and increasing adoption of mobile devices. Whereas endpoint security analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owning to the increasing number of security vendors in the region.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4211

Security analytics helps in analyzing unusual traffic between servers. The security analytical tools help in figuring out the potential threats and possible attacks on the organization. These security analytical tools complement the traditional security measures by providing relevant insights about the data being stored. These tools help in faster detection of threats and real time visibility.

The global security analytics market is expected to grow at approx. USD 15 Billion by 2023, at 27% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in security analytics market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), EMC RSA (U.S), FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Arbor Networks, Inc. (U.S.), LogRhythm, Inc. (U.S.), Alert Logic, Inc. (Click Security) (U.S.), Blue Coat Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alien Vault, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

Security analytics market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Application

Web Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

End Point Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Others

By Service

Professional Services

Consulting

Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By Organization Size

SMES

Large Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud

On Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation

Government & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of security analytics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in security analytics market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for cloud computing technologies in that region.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/security-analytics-market-4211

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Cloud Service Providers

Technology Providers

Security Service Providers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 2 SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SERVICE

TABLE 3 SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 4 SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 5 SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 6 SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SERVICE

TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 11 NORTH AMERICA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 12 U.S. SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 13 U.S. SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SERVICE

TABLE 14 U.S. SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 15 U.S. SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 16 U.S. SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 17 CANADA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 18 CANADA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SERVICE

TABLE 19 CANADA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 20 CANADA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 21 CANADA SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 22 GERMANY SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 23 GERMANY SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SERVICE

TABLE 24 GERMANY SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 25 GERMANY SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 26 GERMANY SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

Continued…

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/security-analytics-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com