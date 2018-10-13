Antibodies Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Antibodies are proteins that are produced in response to specific antigens by plasma cells. They are also called as immunoglobulin. These antibodies are used as diagnostics as well as Therapeutic purposes for several indications of diseases, including but not limited to, rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, macular degeneration, hypercholesterolemia, and asthma. Owing to a number of product launches, antibodies market is projected to witness steady growth. Effective harmonisation of product development, approval and registration guidelines in some of the major markets, such as United States and European Union can speed up the research and development of antibody related products.

Antibodies Market was worth $ 117.74 Billion in 2018 and estimated to reach $ 200.19 Billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential of 11.20 %.

Major factors that are primarily driving the Global antibodies market are continuous development of innovative products, increased adoption rate to therapeutic antibodies in cost-sensitive markets, rise in chronic illnesses owing to population shift and increasing longevity, swift approval by regulatory authorities for breakthrough therapies, and adoption of diagnostic antibodies. Companies are adopting to various strategies, like expansion of products indications to sustain the dynamically growing market. High cost of treatment and side effects associated with antibodies treatment can hamper the growth of global antibodies market.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, and Anti-body drug complexes. The monoclonal antibodies are further segmented into Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, and Human. The polyclonal antibodies are further categorized into Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV, Type V, Type VI, Type VII, Type VIII. The Antibody-Drug Complexes are further segmented into Immunogen Technology, Seattle Genetics Technology, and Immunomedics Technology. Monoclonal antibodies segment accounts for the highest market share in the market.

Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Cancer, Auto immune diseases, Infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and CNS disorders, others (Inflammatory, Microbial Diseases, & Other). Based on end users, the market is segmented into Hospitals/Clinics, Research institute, Diagnostics laboratories. Cancer indication type segment is predicted to account highest market share over the forecast period due to broad range applications of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various cancers.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Medical, Experimental. The Experimental segment is further categorized into Western blot, ELISA, Radioimmune Assays, immunofluorescence, others (Immunohistochemistry, Immunoprecipitation, & Immunocytochemistry). Hospitals is predicted to account the highest share in global antibodies market during the forecast period.

Based on Geography, the Antibodies market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Some of the major companies operating in global Antibodies market are Abbott Diagnostics, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Eli Lilly and company, A.G. Scientific, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc.

