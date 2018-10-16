Automotive Cameras Market is forecasted to reach $33 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2016 to 2024. Automotive cameras are image sensing cameras installed inside as well as outside of the vehicle for safety purposes. It has gained popularity and is widely used in commercial, private and defense sectors.

It gives better driving experience and furthermore helps in recording the drivers conduct which can be useful during insurance claim. Automotive cameras are used in various application areas such as night vision, rear view enhancement, and lane departure warning. Increasing traffic rush and accident level has moved consumers towards the increased adoption of automotive cameras in their vehicles.

High demand for sensing cameras in advanced driver assistance systems, increasing requirement by passenger cars, and growing demand for luxury vehicles are the factors driving the global automotive cameras market. Moreover, replacement of side-view mirrors with cameras would increase the demand for automotive cameras in the coming years. However, high cost of automotive cameras may hamper the market growth.

The technology segment comprises stereo cameras, mono cameras, infrared cameras and others. By product, the global automotive camera is segmented into side-view cameras, rear-view enhancement, interior-view cameras and forward-view cameras. By application the market is sub-segmented into LDWS, blindspot, parking, night vision, parking surround view, drowsiness, distance, AFS and others.

By product, the rear-view enhancement is the leading market at present and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period owing to its wide usage during parking and reverse driving. Stereo cameras dominated the technology segment with the maximum market share.

Distance cameras are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the overall application segment.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in this market are Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Continental AG, KYOCERA Corporation, Qrontech Co. Ltd., Ficosa International S.A., Valeo Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Transcend Information Inc. and Media Data Systems Pte Ltd., among others.

