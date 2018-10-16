Smartphone Operating System Market – Greater Growth Rate during forecast 2018 – 2023

Overview

Smartphone operating system market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various end users. Rising demand among the enterprises for smartphone operating systems is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing demand for mobility in order to manage work is adding fuel to the growth of the smartphone operating system market.

Google and Apple are the leading players in the global smartphone operating system market. Google, with its android operating system is dominating the smartphone operating system market. The company initially launched android for touchscreen based smartphones and its user interface is mainly based on direct manipulation using touch gestures along with text based input. Whereas, Apple ranks second with its iOS, focusing on offering innovative solutions and keeping up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Apple entered the smartphone operating system market with the launch of its iPhone in 2011 and accounted for almost 60% of the global smartphone operating system market.

Increasing number of applications on smartphones running on operating systems is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The focus towards the promotion of mobile applications is increasing due to the convenience and creativity being provided to the consumers and growing trend of digitalization is another factor responsible for fueling the growth of Smartphone Operating System Market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4751

The global smartphone operating system market has been segmented on the basis of type and operating system. The type segment is further classified into open source and closed source operating system. The open source operating system sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the smartphone operating system market and is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, the security and privacy concerns in the open source smartphone operating system may hamper the market growth.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global smartphone operating system market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 4 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players in the market: Google, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Blackberry Limited (U.S.), Linux Foundation (U.S.), Jolla OY (Finland), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.) and Samsung Electronics (South Korea).

The global smartphone operating system market can be segmented on the basis of type and operating system. Smartphone operating systems are trending and android holds the largest share of the overall market. Owing to the increasing trend of smartphone, the android platform is getting overcrowded and with increasing manufacturers like Samsung and other Chinese providers, Samsung still manages to dominate the overall market of the smartphones. This is owing to the high production rates and also the company is focusing on offering better features at low prices. Moreover, the market is witnessing a considerable growth in demand for smartphone operating systems with SD card support and support of different applications and gaming consoles. Increasing popularity of internet usage on smartphones is another major factor driving the growth of smartphone operating system market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smartphone-operating-system-market-4751

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

TABLE 3 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

FIGURE 3 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

FIGURE 4 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

Continued…….

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com