Gluten Free Products Market Size to reach $8 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Gluten Free Products Market size is expected to reach $8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Gluten Free Bakery Products market held the largest share in the Global Gluten Free Products Market by Type in 2017, and expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The Dairy/ Dairy alternatives gluten free products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2018 – 2024).
The Grocery Stores was the major revenue generating segment market dominated the Global Gluten Free Products Market by Distribution Channel in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The Natural Food Chain market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Gluten Free Products Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Danone SA, Dr. Schär AG / SPA, The Hain Celestial Group, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg’s Company, Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Premier Foods.
Global Gluten Free Products Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Bakery Products
Dairy/ Dairy alternatives
Meats/ Meats alternatives
Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads
Desserts & ice-creams
Prepared Foods
Pasta & Rice
Others
By Distribution Channel
Grocery Stores
Independent natural or health food stores
Mass Merchandiser
Natural Food Chain (Whole Food)
Club Stores
Drug Stores
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Chobani, LLC.
General Mills, Inc.
PepsiCo, Inc.
Danone SA
Schär AG / SPA
The Hain Celestial Group
Pinnacle Foods Inc.
Kellogg’s Company, Ltd
The Kraft Heinz Company
Premier Foods
