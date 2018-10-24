Loop Handle Bags Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Global Loop Handle Bags Market – Overview

The packaging has become an important constituent of modern life due to the ease of storage, transportation, and inclination of consumers towards the usage of bags. The choice of packaging solution depends upon different needs of consumers. Loop handle bags provide all the features of a bag and have loop handles. Loop handle bags are mostly used for packaging of garments. Loop handle bags find a wide range of applications in food & beverages, consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, home care & personal care, and other industrial packaging applications. These bags are manufactured using different materials such as plastic, paper, jute etc. The market for loop handle bags is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Loop Handle Bags Market – Dynamics

Loop handle bags are used in industrial applications for bulk packaging of products. Loop handle provides a better grip for handling. The handles are attached to bags with adhesives or is stitched to the jute bags. Loop handle bags are used in a variety of applications such as food & beverages, consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, household & personal care, textile, and industrial applications. Textile and industrial applications are expected to be the key driver for the growth of the global loop handle bags market. Furthermore, manufacturers of loop handle bags also manufacture customized design for loop handle bags. Loop handle bag manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly bags due to increasing awareness against environmental pollution. The primary factor driving the growth of loop handle bags is shopping and brand promotion. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the loop handle bags market during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, the growth of the loop handle bags market might be affected. One of the factors is the stringent government rules and regulations against environmental pollution caused by the plastic. These factors might hamper the growth of the global loop handle bags market during the forecast period.

Global Loop Handle Bags Market – Segmentation

Globally, the loop handle bags market has been segmented into product type, material type, capacity and application.

On the basis of material type, loop handle bags market has been segmented into: Plastic,Polyethylene,Polypropylene,Others,Paper,Jute,Others

On the basis of capacity, loop handle bags market is segmented into: Up to 500 grams,500 to 1000 grams,1000 to 2000 grams,2000 grams to 5000 grams,More than 5000 grams

On the basis of application, loop handle bags market has been segmented into:

Food & Beverages,Consumer Goods,Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,Agriculture,Home Care & Personal Care,Other Industrial Applications

Global Loop Handle Bags Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for Loop Handle Bags has been divided into seven key regions as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to dominate the global loop handle bags market in terms of value and volume both. Countries like China and India are supposed to be the dominating countries in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan loop handle bags market during the forecast period.

Global Loop Handle Bags Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Loop Handle Bags market are following: Bring Back Bag, Sunder Products Company, Avon – Flex, Marklon, Tex In Private Limited, Essential Packaging Ltd., Dongguan Kinshun Packing Materials Co.,Ltd, Viva Plast Private Limited, International Plastics, American Plastic Mfg., Nantong Huasheng Plastic Products Co.,Ltd. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute in the global loop handle bags market during the forecast period.

