Payoneer Features in CB Insights List of Top 250 Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies Globally

• Payoneer recognized for its contribution in the cross-border payments and global e-commerce

• Payoneer is the only fintech company present in India that provides cross-border payment services exclusively for the B2B trading/segment to have been featured in the list

Bengaluru, India, October 23 2018 – Payoneer, an innovative cross-border payments company that drives global eCommerce, has been featured in the CB Insights 2nd annual top 250 companies in Fintech sector, the only fintech company that provides cross-border payment services exclusively for B2B trading sellers and freelancers to have made it to the list.

Commenting on this achievement, Payoneer’s Country Head, Rohit Kulkarni said, “Payoneer does not just limit itself to transfer of payments, but our bigger goal is to enable Indian sellers to take global strides and sell more in international markets. India is a key strategic market for us, and with sellers and services on the rise who do cross-border trading, our mission is to empower every single Indian seller and freelancer through our platform experience. We are excited that CB Insights recognized our efforts and felicitated us as one of fastest growing fintech companies globally.”

The CB Insights research team selected the top 250 Fintech companies based on several factors including data submitted by each company and their Mosaic Score. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies. Through this evidence-based, statistically-driven approach, the Mosaic Score can help predict a company’s momentum, market health and financial viability.

The Payoneer Advantage:

• Cost Effective: SMEs can receive funds from their international clients for ZERO transfer fees and at competitive rates as compared to other payment providers.

• Convenient: Access to international receiving accounts and funds auto transferred to the local bank account in INR or in USD.

• Compliant: Payoneer partners with India’s leading banks and helps its Indian customers with tax compliance

• Global Marketplace Expansion: Payoneer partners with over 2000 enterprise clients including world-leading marketplaces like Amazon, Wish, Tophatter, Cdiscount, Lazada and Rakuten. We help our customers grow their businesses by expanding into new geographies and markets.