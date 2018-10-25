Australia General Skilled Migration by Akkam Immigration

General Skilled Migration (GSM) follows an online system, which assesses age, education, work experience, English language proficiency factors in the profile of an applicant and accordingly allocates points.

As an Applicants applying for a Skilled Visa for Australia must obtain a minimum of 65 points to apply from 1 July 2018, based on the age, education, language etc. criteria to qualify to apply for Australian skilled PR visa. If you want to apply GSM is the best program, it has two key permanent visa categories, i.e.

Skilled Independent Subclass 189 Visa- (Independent visa to apply to submit EOI through SkillSelect)

Skilled Nominated Subclass 190 Visa (State nominated Visa- first obtain the nomination from an Australian state).

Both the above visas are permanent residence visas of Australia, which allows you to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis. If you want to apply for the above visa categories, you can submit EOI (Expression of Interest) in the SkillSelect online system of Australia.

Akkam Immigration is one of India’s most reputable overseas Visa and Immigration Consultancy.

Stay Updated with our newsletters to get the latest updates and information on visas and immigration. We request you to fill up the free evaluation form presented by Akkam overseas to take the initial step for your Visa and Immigration Process. We have more than 15+ years of experience consultant in Overseas career and Immigration Industry.