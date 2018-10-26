AP Lazer Features a Range of Laser Machine Accessories

Individuals who have purchased laser cutters or laser engraving machines from AP Lazer can further enhance their equipment with the company’s line of accessories.

[LANSING, 10/26/2018] — AP Lazer, a Michigan-based company that manufactures and supports cutting-edge laser technology, offers a selection of laser machine accessories. The accessories normally come with the company’s laser engravers (except for SN1812, which has its own unique accessory package).

Suitable for the Company’s Laser Machines

People who bought AP Lazer’s laser engravers can take advantage of these accessories for their work:

• Safety Glasses – These glasses offer protection from high-power laser radiation and potentially hazardous debris.

• PhotoGrav – Specifically designed for laser engravers, this software efficiently processes scanned photographs for engraving on a range of materials.

• CorelDRAW X8 – This program creates layouts for any laser job. Users will appreciate the tool’s high-value digital content and design tools, as well as its quick, intuitive workflow.

• Slant Jack – This tool allows individuals to level and laser-engrave irregularly shaped objects with a slanted surface.

• Rotary Table – This attachment enables laser machine users to properly engrave flashlights, glasses, mugs, bottles, and other cylindrical objects.

• Mechanical Lift Cart – Individuals can use this accessory for engraving large, bulky objects. They can roll the object under the laser area.

• Utility Carriage – This tool lets users place large objects underneath the machine for laser engraving.

Accessories Exclusive to SN1812 Laser Machines

The SN1812 laser machine of AP Lazer has a few unique accessories. These are:

• Saw Horses – Users can place the SN1812 on top of the saw horses to engrave bulky and large objects beneath the laser area.

• Blower – The laser machine comes with a blower and a six-inch fitted flexible aluminum vent.

• Air Assist – This accessory enhances engraving performance and offers optics protection.

About AP Lazer

AP Lazer is a trusted and long-time distributor of laser machines. The company’s machines help improve the product portfolio and profitability of its clients by expanding the range of materials and items they can customize.

Go to https://aplazer.com/ for more information.