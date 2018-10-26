Embedded Display Market to represent a significant expansion at 13.9% CAGR by 2022

The embedded displays are employed to carry out color display interface which provides various features, for example, smart graphic user interface, touch screen and an embedded functionality that is low-priced for bulk making. These displays have the capability of preserving power with delivering flexibility and higher efficiency.

The embedded display requires less power in comparison to other sorts of displays as well as this is a major benefit of these sorts of systems. Moreover, submicron chips adjustment with these systems is an additional driving aspect which is fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, these sorts of displays are supple and have reduced interface with the defined wireless services that are one more aspect which is impelling requirement for embedded displays. Technological evolutions associated with these systems are too promoting market growth.

The worldwide market for embedded display is likely to account for a market value of approximately US$ 18,800 Million through 2022 and is expected to register high 13.9% CAGR over the predicted period of 2022.

Market Segmentation

• On the basis of the display type, the overall market is categorised into TFT, OLED, LCD, LED and other display types. The LED category is projected to account for a market value of approximately US$ 4,755 Million through 2022 end. This indicates a healthy CAGR all through the predicted period of 2022. The segment will be projecting over one-fourth of the market share in revenue terms through 2017 and is projected to lose its market share by 2022 end.

• On the basis of the application, the global market is segmented into industrial automation systems, wearable devices, HVAC, automotive equipment, construction equipment, home appliances, medical devices and fitness equipment. The wearable devices are set to account for a market valuation of around US$ 1,350 Million through the year 2022, reflecting a CAGR of 16% over the predicted period from 2017-2022. The segment is expected to gain about one-tenth of the market shares in terms of revenue through the end of 2017 and is predicted to gain its market share all through 2022 above 2017.

• The overall market is analysed across six prominent regions namely, Latin America, North America, Japan, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. North America is expected to be dominant during the predicted period and is likely to continue to do so in the said period. The region is also expected to be largely attractive, expanding at a high CAGR over the predicted time frame.

Key Market Players

Some of the prominent companies operating in the worldwide market for embedded display include

• Data Modus AG

• Microsoft Corporation

• Avnet, Inc

• Green Hills Software Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Planar Systems, Inc

• AndersDX

• Multitouch Ltd

• ENEA AB

• Altia Inc.

• Esterel Technologies SA

