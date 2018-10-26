Expeience an All Inclusive Themed Resort with Sandos Resorts

Sandos Resorts is an inclusive resort chain that has 8 resorts world wide with 4 located in Mexico. All 4 resorts are highly rated on TripAdvisor and other services. Each of the Mexico Sandos Resorts is all inclusive, themed and highly rated. Sandos Resorts sells retail reservations and have a timeshare or vacation club that has higher end accommodations than retail.

Royal Elite Vacation Club is Sandos Resorts’ timeshare developer. Sandos Smart Agent Thomas Bowman promotes the Vacation club through a special offer that requires the consumer to qualify under some terms and attend a timeshare presentation during their stay. They get an all inclusive stay that includes 2 adults and 2 kids under the age of 13 for 5 nights just $599. Thomas Bowman offers this program and specializes in it like no other service in the industry. He can offer this discount vacation to any of the 4 all inclusives in Mexico. Thomas can also offer a retail rate that competes with Hotels.com. He can offer group and wedding packages and is offering to list and rent or resell the timeshare weeks that consumers have. Thomas Bowman is well entrenched in this resorts products.

Below are the terms and conditions;

Married Couples Meet These Conditions:

Must both be between the ages of 30 and 65.

They must both present proof in the form of a passport & a valid photo ID that includes their age, same last name and common (same) address. If ID’s don’t match address or name, their children in common (proven) or a marriage certificate will serve as proof of marriage.

The couples annual combined income is at least $60,000 dollars and couple has some form of job or registered business that generates that annually.

Married couples must attend the 120 minute sales presentation together.

Couple must be able to speak, read & write English or Spanish fluently. Must be able to read and sign a legally binding agreement without the help of a translator.

Must be US or Canadian permanent residents (not including Quebec).

The first night of your vacation must be in a Sandos hotel and you must arrive by plane.

At check-in, reception will hold on your major personal credit card $1,500 dollars which will be returned at the check-out once you have proven you meet these terms and have completed the 120 minute sales presentation.

This package is void to those traveling for special events including group travel, special events, weddings and conventions.

Couple must have at least one (1) personalized valid major credit card such as MasterCard, Visa or American Express (corporate credit cards, Discover credit cards, extension credit cards, debit cards and debit cards that function also as credit cards are NOT accepted).

Travelers who lie or can’t meet these basic requirements will lose their reservation and pay the rack rate of the hotel or leave.

Cohabiting Couples Meet These Conditions:

Must both be between the ages of 30 and 65 years old.

They must both present proof in the form of passport & a valid ID that includes their age and same address as their partner. The address thing here is really important, otherwise your children in common (proven) will serve as proof of cohabitation.

The couples annual combined income is at least $60,000 dollars and couple has some form of job or registered business that generates that annually.

Cohabiting couples must attend the 120 minute sales presentation together.

Couple needs to speak, read & write English or Spanish fluently. Must be able to read and sign a legally binding agreement without the help of a translator.

Must be US or Canadian permanent residents (not including Quebec)

The first night of your vacation must be in a Sandos hotel and you must arrive by plane.

At check-in, reception will hold on your major personal credit card $1,500 dollars which will be returned at the check-out once you have proven you meet these terms and have completed the 120 minute sales presentation.

This package is void to those traveling for special events including group travel, special events, weddings and conventions.

Couple must have at least one (1) personalized valid major credit card such as MasterCard, Visa or American Express (corporate credit cards, Discover credit cards, extension credit cards, debit cards and debit cards that function also as credit cards are NOT accepted).

Travelers who lie or can’t meet these basic requirements will lose their reservation and pay the rack rate of the hotel or leave.

Married & Cohabiting Couple Program Notes:

Void to tourism industry employees including airline, travel agency or hotel industry employees; along with current or former time-share employees, Ministers, Pastors or retired people.

Void to single clients, male or female.

Void to anyone who has attended the vacation club sales presentation at any Sandos Resort in the past. This is a one time deal!

Void to participants who have or will use a similar package in another hotel 30 days before or after their stay.

This promotional vacation package reservation is not transferable as it is issued in a specific name under agreement.

If friends or family are traveling together they must travel under one reservation. If different promotional confirmation numbers are used and you’re caught, both packages will be voided and you will both be required to pay the rack rate or leave.

It is the guest’s responsibility to schedule the appointment for the 120 minute Sales Presentation.

That presentation must happen and can not be scheduled on the first or last day of your stay.

Participants cannot have any type of appointment scheduled on the same day as their sales presentation. Give the resort their 120 minutes and do it the day after you arrive!

If you find flights arriving very early (1 am to 4 am) consider adding the extra night to your package. Check-in is the standard 3pm.

There are a thousand things that an all inclusive resort offers that makes a vacation better. Sandos Resorts puts on a great show including amenities, drinks, pools, beaches, entertainment and more. Consumers get a retail reservation at more than 50% off for qualifying and attending a timeshare presentation and sales pitch for the Royal Elite Vacation Club.

