The Kidney Infections Market World Leading Key Players Revenue, Share, Analysis and Estimation Till 2023

Kidney infection is a result of infection in the bladder that spreads to the kidney. Most common bacteria causing kidney infection is E. coli. Kidney infections are very common, especially, an aging population. The blood test is performed to make sure that the kidneys are functioning normally. The urine test, called a urinalysis, detects any abnormal cells or proteins that relate to a kidney problem. If the blood and urine tests are normal, then no other tests are required. In some cases, these infections are diagnosed when a person undergoes an ultrasound examination or CT scan of the abdomen for some other reason. Additionally, the urologist may suggest an X-ray examination called “Voiding Cystourethrogram”.

Increasing prevalence of kidney infections, increasing investment by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for the better treatment methods drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies, increased application and significant investments in the development of new technologies for the treatment of diseases are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is projected to boost the market growth. Established market players in the developed countries lead the globalization by pushing new products and services into the developing countries and emerging economies. However, higher treatment cost may hinder the market growth over the review period.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Kidney disease is often referred to as a “silent disease” as there are no symptoms in its early stages and can go undetected. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a global health burden risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD). High blood pressure and diabetes are the main causes of CKD. The high economic cost to health systems and decreased productivity are the major drawbacks of kidney diseases. NIDDK also stated that the overall prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the general population is approximately 14%. It also stated that in 2013, Medicare spending for patients with CKD aged 65 and older exceeded USD 50 billion, which accounted for 20% of total Medicare spending in this age group. Over 70% of the Medicare spending for CKD patients aged 65 and older was incurred by those who also had diabetes, congestive heart failure, or both. The global kidney infections market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5192

Top Players in Kidney Infection Market:

Some of key the players in the market are AbbVie, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan plc. (U.K), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Pfizer (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Japan), and others

Market Segmentation of Kidney Infection Market:

The global kidney infection market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the diagnosis, it is segmented into dipstick urine test and imaging test. The imaging test is further segmented into ultrasound, CT scan, voiding cystourethrogram, and others. The treatment segment is divided into medication, dialysis, kidney transplant, and others. The medication is further segmented into antibiotics, and Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs). Based on the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, nephrology center, research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis of Kidney Infection Market:

The Americas kidney infection market is expected to show an extensive growth owing to increasing number of patient population with a kidney infection and technological advancement in the health care also accelerates the market growth. Moreover, high health care spending and increasing government support for research & development are likely to boost the market growth to some extent.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global market on account of increasing focus of various government agencies on treating a kidney infection and increasing investment in the healthcare domain to improve treatment methods of various diseases. The growing public awareness is expected to boost the European market growth.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing kidney infection market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to the availability of technology and huge healthcare spending. Rapidly developing the economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development are projected drive the market in China and India over the forecast period. Alongside, there is a huge growth outlook for the market in the developing countries as these countries are encouraging research and development in the healthcare management.

The Middle East & Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/kidney-infection-market-5192

Some of Major Table of Content for Kidney Infection Market:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

TOC Continued….!

Get Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5192

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com