Waterborne Coatings Market standard Analysis by Global Market Insights

A steady growth in painting applications across commercial, residential and industrial settings has driven the demand for waterborne coatings. Easy procurement of liquefying agents has supported a mass-scale production of waterborne coatings. Majority of household paints being produced across the globe contain waterborne coatings that serve the role of providing protection to the coated surface, and delivering a lustrous appearance. While their use in interior painting applications and heavy-duty surface protection coating applications continues to surge, waterborne coatings are also becoming a sought-after alternative for solvent-based coatings. As environmental protection agencies continue to tighten their grip on curbing the global production of solvent-borne coatings pertaining to the emission of VOCs, companies are shifting their focus towards expanding the production capacities for waterborne coatings.

According to Transparency Market Research’s recently published forecast study – by the end of 2026, more than 4.5 million tons of waterborne coatings are projected to be sold globally. The study further projects that during the forecast period, the global waterborne coating market will expand at a moderate pace, registering a 3.9% CAGR in terms of value. The study addresses that a key challenge restraining the market from growing robustly is the increasing interference of environmental protection agencies in the production of waterborne coatings. New studies have revealed that waterborne coatings aren’t absolutely free of solvents as they contain co-solvents which are low concentrations of moderately volatile organic compounds. Absolute environmental compliance will continue to be a stumbling block for manufacturers in the global waterborne coating market over the forecast period.

PU Waterborne Coatings to Remain in Great Demand

The study assess that in 2017, over 1.2 million tons of waterborne coatings sold in the global market were made of polyurethane materials. High performance abilities of polyurethane materials will continue to drive the use in the production of waterborne coatings. In the near future, waterborne coatings made from this thermosetting polymer will be predominantly used in painting applications that entail antimicrobial activities, waterproofing, and high level of surface protection. Furthermore, the report estimates a considerable growth in demand for waterborne coatings made of epoxies and acrylic materials. By the end of 2026, epoxy-based and acrylic-based waterborne coatings are expected to collectively bring in nearly 2 million ton volumes in the global waterborne coating market.

Waterborne Coatings to be Predominantly Used in General Industrial Applications

Common industrial applications such as coating the floorings of manufacturing units, applying protective coatings on the surfaces of components and machineries, and using high-performance emulsions while painting the walls of industrial buildings are being observed as the key avenues for the use of waterborne coatings. Over the forecast period, the global waterborne coating market is poised to register fastest volume growth from general industrial applications, reflecting an estimated value CAGR of 4.3%. The report further estimates that the demand for waterborne coatings in automotive OEM applications will gain considerable traction as well. Competitive advantage of using waterborne coatings in automotive OEM applications for providing ecofriendly paint jobs at cost-effective prices will drive the volume growth of this segment. By 2026-end, more than 1.2 million tons of waterborne coatings will be sold across automotive OEMs in the world.

Manufacturing Insights

A product-based analysis and forecast developed in the study reveals that primers will be a top-selling product segment in the global waterborne coating market throughout the forecast period. The sales of waterborne coating primers are expected to marginally outpace the sales of waterborne topcoats in the global market towards the end of the forecast period. A majority of manufacturers partaking in the growth of the global waterborne coating market will be extending the production of primers in the approaching years. Leading manufacturers of waterborne coatings namely PPG, AkzoNobel, Sherwin Williams, RPM, Valspar, BASF, and Axalta – have been profiled in the report as key market players expected to remain active through 2026.

