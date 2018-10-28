Get your PC Ready with System Mechanic

Over the years, computers can become less reliable. There are several possible reasons for this deterioration in performance, and System Mechanic helps alleviate many of the worst computer slowdown issues.

Here are just a few of its most popular features:

* Automatically cleans and repairs whenever your PC is idle

* Increases internet speed by fine-tuning over a dozen hidden TCP/IP settings

* Removes junk files and unwanted apps

* Prevents system-taxing bloatware from launching at startup

* Automatically increases speed and availability of CPU, RAM and hard drive resources

* Wipes browser histories and caches for you!

Optimizing your computer manually can be time-consuming and frustrating – our award-winning PC optimization software cleans, fixes and speeds up your computer for you. It provides the full range of tools you need to optimize your performance:

More Power

System Mechanic automatically increases the speed and availability of CPU, RAM and hard drive resources for all of your multitasking needs.

More Speed

Our software optimizes hidden Windows Internet settings for faster downloads, snappier page loads, less buffering, and improved video quality.

More Safety

System Mechanic helps to keep your PC safe by finding and plugging Windows security holes, as well as wiping sensitive browsing history and blocking dangerous system changes that compromise speed and stability.

Learn more about the free version of System Mechanic at http://www.iolo.com/landing/smfree/