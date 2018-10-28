Godrej Golf Links – Godrej Golf Links Flats

Godrej Golf Links are going to be the part of 100 acres of development for mixed use in Greater Noida and it will have commercial properties in the near future. amenities as part of it. It is providing best Facilities for Godrej Properties.

The developer is pleased to offer the most iconic development in villas, flats and apartments. It is known to be a recreational and Golf Township spread over 100 acres. Crest & Evoke hosts some of the handpicked luxuries in this project where every corner exudes luxury at its best.

Godrej Golf Link Key features

• Modular kitchen with Italian marble flooring, appliances,

• Private party terrace deck

• Private miniplex in lounge

• Private elevator

Godrej Golf Links Flats is located conveniently around Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The project is offering unmatched connectivity. If offers all of the prominent landmarks and places for daily needs like educational institutions, well known hospitals, commercial shops, departmental stores, banks/ATMs, 24×7 pharmacy, parks, recreational areas and entertainment venues.

The project has ample opportunities to personalize your home. It is providing nice Place for villas. Godrej Golf Links Apartments You can choose your own palettes. It has a wastewater management system, luxury marble flooring, modular kitchens, iconic clubhouse, private parks, tennis and squash courts, cultural complexes and herb garden. It is located in the proximity to JEWAR Airport, an upcoming international airport. If you are interested so just contact

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit