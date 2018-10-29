Data Center Security Market worth 12.91 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Data Center Security Market by Application Solutions (Logical Security Solutions and Physical Security Solutions), Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Managed Services), Data Center Type, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The data center security market is expected to grow from USD 6.32 Billion in 2016 to USD 12.91 Billion by 2021, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.36%. For the purpose of report, 2015 has been considered as the historical year and 2016 as the base year for performing market estimation and forecasting.

The data center security market ecosystem comprises supply side, intermediates, and demand side. The supply side vendors include hardware suppliers and equipment manufacturers, software suppliers, cloud providers, and professional services. The top vendors include Hewlett Packard Enterprises, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, CISCO Systems, Fortinet, and Honeywell International, among others. The intermediate includes system integrators and value-added service providers and distributors. The system integrators are responsible for the integration of data center security resources and cloud resources. The demand side includes the end users of data center security solutions, such as BFSI, IT & telecom, government & defense, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others.

Target Audience

• Telecom Operators

• IT Services Provides

• System Integrators

• Consulting Services providers

• Cloud Services Providers

• Data Center Vendors

• Colocation Providers

• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Report Scope

The data center security market report is broadly segmented into the following:

Global Market, by Application Solution

• Physical Security Solutions

• Logical Security Solutions

Global Market, by Service

• Consulting

• Integration and Deployment

• Managed Services

Global Market, by Data Center Type

• Mid-Sized Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers

• Large Data Center

Global Market, by Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product Matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the regions according to the feasibility

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5)

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OeoNNM

The data center security market size is estimated to grow at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.36% from 2016 to 2021. The global data center security market is witnessing a rapid growth due to the growing need for network virtualization and cloud computing. Network virtualization and cloud computing bring out higher work efficiency levels within the organization. Data center security solutions help in securing big data transfers and securing a network from any risk. Additionally, the growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) calls for advanced secured network solutions.

“Data center security product by application solution (logical and physical) to gain market prominence by the next five years”.

The data center logical security solution by application solution is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. More than half of the total data center security market revenue is contributed by logical security solution type and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The physical security solution is also projected to show great growth opportunities in the next five years.

“The APAC data center security market is expected to be the fastest-growing region”

Considering the regional trends of the data center security market, North America is projected to hold the largest market size. The market in APAC is in the growth phase and is the fastest growing regional data center security market. This is mainly attributed to the growing focus of the market players to the great opportunities in the data center security market due to the presence of many developing countries and infrastructure in this region. The Latin America and MEA regions also depict great potentials in terms of adoption of data center security solutions.

There are various companies that are coming up with innovative and efficient data center security solutions and services in this market due to the need for improved network security and business operations, globally. The major players offering data center security solutions and services are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, CISCO Systems, Fortinet, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SE, and others. Moreover, there are various key innovators in the market that provide innovative data center security solutions.

The market is segmented based on application solutions that include physical security and logical security, and services which consists of consulting, integration & deployment, and managed services. Further, the data center security market is also segmented based on data center types, industrial verticals, and regions. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the data center security market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and competitive landscape associated with the data center security market.

Browse 66 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Center Security Market by Application Solutions (Logical Security Solutions and Physical Security Solutions), Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Managed Services), Data Center Type, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/datacenter-security-market-920.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com