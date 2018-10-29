The Beantown Backyard Festival, 2018 makes an action packed debut in Bengaluru

The first edition of The Beantown Backyard Festival kick-started with an innovative Zip-line entry, Ms. Mohammed’s surreal showcase & Asian Dub Foundation’s electronic finale performance

Bengaluru, 27th October 2018: The Beantown Backyard Festival in its maiden edition entertained Bengalureans with a line up of high octane entertainment and hospitality creating a new trend in Namma Bengaluru. Stirring away from the regular, Bengaluru eans witnessed an all day artist shuffle through the day ensuring that the whole day was high on energy and great music. The event took place at Canterbury Castles, nested on the foothills of the picturesque Nandi Hills.

The first day of this two-day outdoor festival saw an eclectic mix of patrons from music lovers, foodies, beer enthusiasts, adventure junkies and outdoor Joe’s all reveling in the mesmerizing environment of The Beantown Backyard Festival an initiative by Eblitz Creations. Opening its gates at 7:00 am with a dreamscape background, the festival saw an avant-garde setup. The ticketing counter ensured a unique entry style for all adventurous folk of Beantown, a 500 meters zip-line entry from the box office directly to the center of Beantown’s buzz.

The energy was constant at the festival with a mix of the most unique artists performing on stage all day. In perhaps, what is a first in India, the festival also featured Queer artist Ms. Mohammed, a UK based artist, known to have championed the rights of the LGBTQ community with her music. At the festival, she enthralled all with her music, making instant fans among Beantowners. The festival also witnessed a stellar lineup of artists who seamlessly cut across Indian and international music realms. Performers like Namit Das + Anurag Shanker, Aerate Sound, Pardafash, Malabi Tropical, Ladies Compartment, The Sylvestor Trio, and Easy Wanderlings kept Beantowners high on great entertainment and good times.

Beantowners also feasted on the best of brews and grub with 30+ food trucks, pop-ups, 20+ breweries, refreshments and more at the festival. Many were seen devouring delicious servings from Kart-O-Tize, BBQ Bikes, Great India Bhuukkad, Chaatimes, Le Casse Croute, The Rolling Chef, Crepe Nation, Karam Dosa, S.W.A.T, and Ice Cream Buggy. The spread also included scrumptious healthy options like Just Protein and juices for fitness conscious Beantowners. The overall menu at The Beantown Backyard Festival also highlighted dishes specially curated to go along with the multiple brews.

Soaking in the relaxed vibe, few Beantowners were also seen lounging through the day, some even playing with their pets and families at the recreational space. Others took their time enjoying beautiful experiences like yoga sessions with Buddhist monks, hot air balloon sunset rides, Para-motoring, slack-lining and prepping for the outdoor overnight camp.

As the name suggests, the festival draws inspiration from legends of how Bengaluru got its name and brings to life memorable experiences for all alike; a nostalgia which lies at the heart of the city’s soul. Ecstatic about the response on day one of the festival, Mr. Kabir Ahmed, Festival Director of The Beantown Backyard Festival said, “Our people got the well-deserved break they needed, from the traffic, hectic lifestyles, gag orders, and live music bans. Over the past few years, Bengaluru has exploded into a big busy city, carving a contemporary & cosmopolitan imagery of itself while somehow retaining an old charm. It’s this old charm, the nostalgia of it all, that we all romanticize & yearn for. The Beantown Backyard Festival was born out of this nostalgia. At the festival, we could see thousands of attendees really just celebrate those simpler days, of good times – when people bonded in wide open spaces, under the shade of trees, over music, conversations, good food, and fresh brews. We created this unique property and served experiences that the city loved, in its own backyard. We look forward to seeing many more faces tomorrow.”

Mr. Mirza L Baig, Co-Founder of Eblitz Creations the company behind the inception of the festival also added, “After nearly two decades of custom-making events for our esteemed clients, we have evolved as a company & are exploring new frontiers. Our complete focus lay on launching our maiden big ticket Intellectual Property. With the inception of The Beantown Backyard Festival, our aim is to create holistic experiences, soulful escapades and memorable weekends filled with myriad choices of everything they love – great brews, good food and entertainment that elevates experiences to a new level. As Day one came to a close, our vision has transformed into a reality. Thank you for filling Beantown’s backyard with your enthusiasm and love!”

Day one also witnessed an electric finale with internationally celebrated British artists, Asian Dub Foundation who made all groove to their globally renowned electronic beats.