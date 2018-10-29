Worldwide Essential Oils Market Seeing Steady Growth during 2019-2024

Essential Oils Introduction:

Essential oils, often called as ethereal or volatile oils are very complex natural mixtures of lipophilic substances.

Essential oils are volatile, transparent and rarely coloured liquids, which are soluble in organic solvents, having a lower density than water.

These oils are often used for their essence and therapeutic properties in an extensive range of products including medicines, foods, cosmetics etc.

Essential Oils Market Report, By Products (Orange, Lemon, Lime, Peppermint, Corn Mint, Citronella, Spearmint, Geranium, Clove Leaf, Eucalyptus, Jasmine, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Lavender), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Spa & Relaxation, Home Care, Health Care) and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Essential Oils Market Analysis:

Essential Oils have vast applications in personal care products for enhancing skin, cleansing mouth, gums, & teeth, and other overall hygiene.

The market value of essential oils is growing steadily, propelled by the industrialization and urbanization of emerging economies coupled with new demand avenues in established markets

Essential oils have a great comforting and calming effect on the nervous system and are also helpful in blood circulation stimulation, which has triggered the essential oils demand from spa & relaxation application segment.

Natural essential oils and growing usage of essential oil for therapeutic use are some of the opportunities which are expected to fuel the growth of this market in coming years.

Essential Oils Market Segmentation:

Essential Oils Market by Products:

Products are Orange, lemon, lime, peppermint, corn mint, citronella, spearmint, geranium, clover leaf, eucalyptus, jasmine, rosemary, tea tree, lavender and others.

Essential Oils Market by Application:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Spa & Relaxation

Home Care

Health Care

Essential Oils Market by Source:

Essential Oils Market Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world.

Essential Oils Market Players:

Cargill Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., dôTERRA International LLC, Givaudan SA, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, Mane SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd, and Sensient Technologies Corp.

