Medical Waste Management Market by Services, Treatment, Type of waste and Geography

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global medical waste management market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Global medical waste management market is driven by awareness about complications related to inappropriate medical waste management and growth in healthcare industry. Furthermore, government regulations such as Medical Waste Tracking Act 1988, emergence of advanced waste disposal techniques and rising number of R&D activities and healthcare activities which produce more waste are expected to boost the market.

However, lack of awareness and training in the proper medical waste management is expected hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

North America leads the global medical waste management market

North America is expected to account for major growth in global market owing to factors such as presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness and growing number of diseases led to R&D that produces the more chemical and healthcare wastes. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth owing to rising awareness and establishment of stringent regulations by the government on medical waste management.

Some of the players in global medical waste management Industry are

• Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.)

• Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.)

• BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC (U.S.)

• Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.)

• Remondis Medison GmbH (Germany)

• Suez Environnement S.A. (France)

• Clean Harbors, Inc. (U.S.)

• Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

• Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services (U.S.)

• Tox Free Solutions Ltd. (Australia)

Key development in the global medical waste management market

In October 2016, Tox Free Solutions Ltd. Acquired Daniels Health Pty Ltd and Daniels Manufacturing Australia Pty Ltd. A leading provider of medical waste management solutions to strengthen its market share.

The global medical waste management market is segmented based on services, treatment and type of waste and geographical regions.

Detailed segmentation

By services

• Disposal

• Collection, Transpiration & Storage

• Recycling

• Others

By treatment

• Incineration

• Autoclaving

• Chemical Treatment

• Others

By type of waste

• Hazardous Waste

• Non-Hazardous or General Waste

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• The Middle East & Africa

• Asia-Pacific

