BCP Resources Offers Total Surge Protection

BCP Resources exists to help small businesses create and maintain a Business Continuity Plan, to help them stay in business in the face of unexpected events. BCP Resources’ small businesses are the lifeblood of their communities, and they need them to be able to stay in business or get back in business with the minimum of disruption.

As part of the plan, BCP Resources is pleased to represent the EMP Shield product. This product, in addition to any battery backup devices or surge protectors you may already have in place, will protect against much stronger electrical surges than the devices you currently have in place. For the cost of about one battery backup unit, you can protect all your battery backups, so everything keeps running.

EMP Shield has a a lot of benefits. They include: protecting every outlet from surges, protecting specific CNC equipment from surges, protecting laptops, PC’s, televisions – even the refrigerator in the break room, reducing insurance cliams and costs, and avoiding delays in obtaining replacement equipment.

EMP Shield has unique and interesting features. It is UL Listed, Guaranteed, Military Specification compliant; and designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.

And – BONUS! – the EMP Shield is also great protection for everything in your home, plus there’s a version available for your boat or RV! Protect all your electronic equipment – and all the things you don’t even realize are run by electronics – from electrical surges by protecting every outlet in your house.

About Betty Barker, MBA

Betty Barker has over 20 years of IT management experience and 10 years of business continuity planning experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in computer science, and an MBA. Betty worked at small businesses and worn many of hats. She is familiar with operations, administration, sales, and IT. Betty has experience in financial services, healthcare, records management, logistics, manufacturing industries, among others.

Helping small businesses stay up and running in the face of business interruptions is Betty’s goal and measure of success. She represents the EMP Shield product, to help educate small businesses such a product exists and where it fits in their continuing operations.

When Betty first saw the EMP Shield product, she realized it has a place in the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) at her last employer, where she was responsible for the development, maintenance, and testing of that plan. There are a lot of vendors with a lot of products available to help with your BCP, and the EMP Shield is just one small part of an overall plan – but it fills a niche that Betty couldn’t fill previously.

Sign up to use the tools Betty has available to help you make your small business more resilient!

Please visit www.bcpresources.com for free resources to help you develop and maintain your BCP, so that YOU can stay in business when your competitors might still be recovering! This site is designed to provide you with some tools to help you determine what your BCP priorities should be. In addition to helping you develop your own plan if you haven’t done so already.

Betty Barker, MBA

913-804-0422

info@bcpresources.com