Film And Music Global Market growth factors and restraints revealed

Innovative marketing techniques such as digital out-of-home advertising are being adopted to promote movies. Out-of-home advertising is focused to reach customers while they are outside their homes. It is aimed at expanding marketing coverage to a large number of customers. Out-of-home techniques are combined with new digital interactive formats to attract more customers. For instance, Universal Pictures’ ‘Despicable Me 2’ advertising campaign reached more than 10 million customers through digital out-of-home, mobile interaction, personalization, and social sharing marketing approaches. According to a Hollywood Reporter, the movie grossed more than $15.2 million in its opening box office in the UK and had become Universal Pictures’ top opening of all time.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, major studios, like Disney, are showing strong interest in the S3D format. Stereoscopic 3D involves enabling 3D effects using software techniques. Disney made the largest number of S3D animated projects to date, the company is investigating the possibility of producing films in S3D natively. Stereoscopic projection technology is only marginally more expensive than standard digital projection systems. Stereoscopic 3D technology provides a more realistic depth perception to the audience than conventional 2D technology. According to a report by Forbes in 2014,, 3D films comprised 12 of the top 13 highest grossing films which indicates the rising demand for stereoscopic 3D technology

Time Warner Inc. (Time Warner) was the largest company in the global film and music market in 2017, with revenues of $13 billion for the financial year 2016. Time Warner’s key strategies are to focus on making high investments in best content, to lead digital innovation, to expand international presence and to operate and allocate capital efficiently. It is executing TV Everywhere (TVE) strategy to enhance the value of traditional pay-TV subscriptions by making access to its networks’ content available on multiple devices via Internet connection.

Film, video and sound tracks are important forms of media. A film or a movie is formally referred to a motion picture. It is created by projecting sequenced moving images with an optical illusion effect on a screen. Sound recording or audio recording involves capturing of audio signals on storage devices either analog or digital.

The film and video industry consists of establishments engaged in the production and distribution of motion pictures and other forms of videos. Together they make up the film and television production markets, two of the dominant media’s globally.

