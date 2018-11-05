Parenting Workshop on Nurturing Academic Excellence in Children by The Infinity School

October 24, 2018: Radisson Blu MBD, Sec 18 Noida.

Parents, educators and growth facilitators often wonder whether their children are prepared to keep pace with the unthinkable challenges in the future. Also, whether they possess the skills to persist in life.

A lot of insightful inputs were provided in this context, in a parenting workshop titled “How to nurture academic excellence in children,” organised by The Infinity School powered by The Learning Network. The event was held on 24 October, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida.

Mr. Harinder Chhabra, the guiding visionary behind The Infinity School was the speaker of the day. The insights from the IIM Ahmedabad alumnus were thought-provoking for the attendees. He spoke of how marks are important indicators but children of the 21st century would need to acquire more deep-rooted fundamental capabilities besides to succeed in the fast-changing and unimaginable future.

The event provided a new dimension to academic excellence by highlighting the non-cognitive factors of learning, such as self-doubt, social relationships, praise, objectives, poor concentration, lack of ownership, etc. that hamper a student’s performance in schools. The workshop was attended by parents, teachers, and social influencers to understand this new dimension to academic excellence.

In the words of Mr. Chhabra“We cannot define children merely on the basis of their IQ. They must be equipped with the right traits to respond to the difficult situations and bounce back after setbacks.”

The attendees participated in an interactive Q/A session where they discussed on developing creative, critical and logical thinking, problem-solving skills and different ways to encourage consistent efforts and deliberate practice for self-improvement in pupils.

The Infinity School is an upcoming school in Greater Noida West with a strong belief system and commitment to nurture more fundamental capabilities to developing academically tenacious students and equip them for the future. The institution is geared to develop a progressive mindset and grit in students to improve and excel in life.

The school has set eyes to become a thought leader in the field of school education with its strong focus on personalized interventions for each child through high teacher-student ratio, structured sports program, focussed reading program, and a thinking curriculum.

To know more about the school or the parenting workshops you may visit the website https://www.theinfinityschool.org/