Peristaltic Pumps Market Analysis by Key Trends, Applications, Technology and Research Forecast to 2025

6th November, 2018- Peristaltic Pumps Market demand is expected to witness a high growth on account of its applications in medical science, especially in medical infusion pumps. A peristaltic pump is designed for pumping a variety of fluids. It is a positive displacement pump containing rotors with rollers fixed to the external circumference of the rotor. Peristaltic pumps are widely used for a variety of industrial applications. They are well suited for viscous fluids and abrasives.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/peristaltic-pump-market/request-sample

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Peristaltic Pumps in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Peristaltic Pumps market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Watson-Marlow

Cole-Parmer

VERDER

ProMinent

THOMAS

Randolph

IDEX Health&Science

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Variable Speed (Metering) Type

Flow Control Type

Dispensing (Dosing) Type

Transfer Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agriculture

Chemical Industry

Architecture

Food

Others

Medical application is a major factor driving the overall peristaltic pump industry growth. This device is used in dialysis machine in the treatment of kidney failure. The aging population has been witnessing increasing incidences of various kinds of diseases fuelling the demand for sophisticated devices. Countries including Japan, Germany, China, India and the U.S. are major countries with the high aging population. As per the Centres for Disease control and Prevention, in 2011, around nine million procedures of dialysis was conducted across hospitals in the U.S. This device usage in the treatment of patients suffering from renal failure is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives to increase the mortality rate is expected to propel the industry growth in near future. Growing awareness associated with kidney disorder treatments is further anticipated to fuel the demand for these machines. Further, this device is used in the open heart bypass pump machines and medical infusion pumps. Peristaltic Pump applications in the food and beverage industry further drive the market. They are used in liquid food fountains for beverage dispensing. Their application in food service washing machine fluid pump is expected to provide great opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

Other industries where this equipment is widely used include paints, pulp & paper plants, lubricants and pharmaceuticals. Waste water treatment is a recent application which is in growing demand. These pumps are used for purification of water and sewage treatment. Aquariums use these pumps in the chemical treatment process for water purification. Market segmentation is done on the basis end-use industries, which include healthcare, agriculture, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and waste water treatment.

Health care segment dominates the market on account of its use in dialysis procedures. The food and beverage market are expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to rise in beverage dispensing applications. Waste water treatment applications are anticipated to provide bright opportunities, especially in urban areas. Medical tourism is has resulted in propelling the growth of these devices in countries such as Jordan, Malaysia, Israel, Singapore and Turkey. These countries known to offer health care facilities at significantly lower costs are known to attract patients from across the world. This has increased the purchase of these devices to accommodate the growing number of kidney failure patients.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/peristaltic-pump-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Peristaltic Pumps Market Analysis By Regulatory Peristaltic Pumps Market Analysis By Service Type Peristaltic Pumps Market Analysis By Equipment Type Peristaltic Pumps Market Analysis By Service Contract Peristaltic Pumps Market Analysis By Service Provider Peristaltic Pumps Market Analysis By End-User Peristaltic Pumps Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Peristaltic Pumps Companies Company Profiles Of The Peristaltic Pumps Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com