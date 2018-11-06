US Kaolin Market is Likely to Grow on Account of Factors such as Increasing Construction Spending and Rising Sales of Homes

6 November 2018-



The U.S. Kaolin Market size valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2016, is anticipated to be driven by the growing consumption of cement, fiberglass, plastics, paints, and adhesives in numerous end-use sectors including construction and automobile. Rising infrastructure spending coupled with the increasing automobile production is expected to propel growth.

Kaolin is used in a variety of products that are utilized in the construction industry including cement, paints, adhesives, plastics, rubber, ceramics, and fiberglass. The penetration for kaolin in these applications has been increasing as they are not only effective in bringing down the overall cost of the final product, but they also increase the durability of the base material.

Fiberglass is used mesh fabrics, self-adhesive tapes, and wall covering owing to its ability to add strength and resistance to impact and fire. Fiberglass in the form of GFRP composites is used in a wide range of end-use sectors including wind energy, transportation, aerospace, marine, and civil construction. The growth of these end-use sectors on account of improving economic conditions in the country is anticipated to drive the demand for fiberglass, and in turn, the kaolin market. Fiberglass market is estimated to generate revenues worth USD 549.1 million by 2025.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/us-kaolin-market

Technological advancements in the process of manufacturing plastics have resulted in the incorporation of numerous additives including fillers such as kaolin. Increasing production of plastics is expected to augment the demand for kaolin over the forecast period. The segment is projected to grow at a volume CAGR of 5.3% over the projected period.

The U.S. plastic production increased from 108,183 million pounds in 2014 to 110,781 million pounds in 2015. Infrastructure development and growth of the manufacturing sector is expected to augment the demand for plastics, thereby bolstering the expansion of the kaolin industry.

The market is characterized by frequent changes in prices primarily due to volatile product demand as well as a rise in production costs. Demand plays a significant role in determining the price cap of the product, as bulk production assists in lowering costs. However, volatile movement of the paper, and oil & gas markets have been resulting in adversely impacting the profit margins of manufacturers.

Imerys, KaMin, Thiele Kaolin and BASF are some of the prominent players within the U.S. industry. Other leading vendors include Advanced Primary Minerals Corp., Active Minerals International, Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC, and Lhoist Group.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. kaolin market based on application:

Segmentation By Application, 2014 – 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Paper

Ceramics

Fiberglass

Paints & adhesives

Rubber

Plastics

Cement

Others

Key players analyzed:

Thiele Kaolin

BASF SE

Imerys SA

Advanced Primary Minerals Corp.

KaMin LLC

Active Minerals International

Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC

Lhoist Group

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/bulk-chemicals-industry