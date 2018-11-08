BPO’s To Offer Software Services on Cloud with Pay-Per-Usage Payment Models!

Over the past five years, cloud software solutions have been gaining acceptance from BPOs providing customer relationship management (CRM) services. Cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet. Salesforce provides cloud software for CRM to BPOs for customer service and support.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE CRM BPO MARKET AT $264 BILLION IN 2017

Western Europe was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little more than one-third of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, there has been an increase in the adoption rate of AI technology by e-commerce, automobile and manufacturing industries. The technology is being used by the companies to measure customer satisfaction levels by detecting their activities, voice and face while purchasing at stores. Major software companies like Accenture, Capegemini and TCS are providing AI services to enhance resources and curtail operational cost. Furthermore, few big companies like Google, Facebook and Airbnb are open sourcing AI libraries to startups.

CRM BPO is a software that covers a broad set of applications designed to help businesses manage many of the business processes such as customer data, customer interaction, and access business information and automate sales. CRM BPO includes outsourcing of customer relationship management services to independent companies.

