Eco-Friendly Doors And Windows: A New Revolution In Aluminum Manufacturing

Aluminum windows and doors are gaining popularity aluminum product manufacturing from purchased market due to its high performance and low maintenance characteristics. Aluminum as a metal is chosen for making doors and windows due to its properties of corrosion resistance, ease in fabrication, lightweight, eco- friendly environment and faster recyclability compared to the existing wooden doors and windows.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the aluminum product manufacturing from purchased aluminum market in 2017, accounting for nearly two-third of the market share. China was the largest country accounting for one-third of the global aluminum product manufacturing from purchased aluminum market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, customized aluminium alloys for automobile manufacturers to produce light weight vehicles. The use of aluminium alloys in vehicles reduces carbon emissions, increases fuel economy and improves overall stability as aluminium alloys considerably reduces vehicle body weight. This is mainly driven by stringent emission of regulations to improve economy by many national and state governments. For instance, the US government’s federal emission standards, makes it mandatory for automobile manufacturers to increase corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) from 35.5 miles per gallon (mpg) in 2016 to 54.5 mpg by 2025.

Constellium NV was the biggest player in the aluminum product manufacturing from purchased aluminum market, with revenues of $5.25 billion in 2016.

The aluminum product manufacturing from purchased aluminum market includes establishments that are involved in using purchased aluminum for flat rolling or continuous casting sheet, plate, foil and welded tube process and/or using scrap to recover aluminum and flat rolling or continuous casting sheet, plate, foil, and welded tube in integrated mills.

