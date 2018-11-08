Steelmakers Moving Towards Electric-Arc Furnaces (EAF)

Global steelmakers are gradually shifting from blast furnace to EAF to manufacture steel. EAF requires much lower investment and offers higher efficiency compared to a blast furnace. The use of EAF enables steelmakers to produce steel from 100% scrap metal feedstock, reducing the overall energy consumed to produce steel as compared to steel made from ores. To capitalize on this, steel manufacturers are replacing blast furnaces with EAFs in their steel plants.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE IRON AND STEEL MILLS AND FERROALLOY MANUFACTURING MARKET TO GROW TO $3 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the iron and steel mills and ferroalloy manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for more than 65% of the market share. This was mainly due to high demand from the construction industry and the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies in countries such as China and India that had a positive influence on the region’s metals market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global iron and steel mills and ferroalloy manufacturing market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the demand for ferroalloys is rapidly increasing worldwide. This is primarily driven by the growth in the construction and automotive industries which are major end-users of ferroalloys. Ferroalloy is used to produce various grades of steel including carbon and stainless steel, which find use in both construction and automobile design. While structural strength provided by such steel makes it an essential component in the construction industry, its tensile strength and corrosion resistance make it an important material for automobile design and production.

Arcelor Mittal S.A. was the largest competitor with 2.5% of the market share, generating revenues of $56.0 billion for the financial year 2016. Arcelor Mittal’s growth strategy aims at manufacturing lighter steel to keep pace with the increasing demand for lighter vehicles from automobile manufacturers.

The iron and steel mills and ferroalloy manufacturing industry includes companies carrying out activities such as reduction of iron ore, transforming pig iron into steel, and producing molten or solid pig iron, steel, steel and forming pipe and tube, electrometallurgical ferroalloys, and steel and manufacturing shapes such as bar, plate, rod, sheet, strip, and wire.

